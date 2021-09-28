Over the last few months, Northfield Hospital+Clinic officials have been preparing the building in Kenyon that will house its new primary clinic.
Located at Kenyon Sunset Home, the site of former Kenyon Mayo Clinic, NH+C's newest full-time clinic is expected to open Oct. 18 with day and evening hours.
Earlier this month, NH+C announced Chris Werner will lead the new clinic. A family nurse practitioner, Werner is also a farmer and lives on the family farm in Hampton where she grew up.
While raising 500 head of beef cattle and planting 1,400 acres, Werner is eager to care for a rural community outside her hometown. She looks to provide convenient, consistent and reliable care to the Kenyon community.
“My life is about daily commitments — feeding calves, doing chores, caring for family,” said Werner in a press release. “I thrive on that continuity. It’s about being the person there when people need you, day in and day out.”
A board-certified nurse practitioner, Werner's past experience is vast, from nursing home, CNA, home health care, labor/delivery, med surge, ICU, emergency room, operating room, post/pre-op, urgent care and BSN. She also taught at the masters level.
"All of that rolled into one really helps my role," said Werner. "Learning from patients, it continues to evolve."
Werner treats everything from routine care to complex, multi-symptom health issues, including well-child checks, diabetes, preventative care, hypertension management and end of life care. Essentially, Werner describes the care she provides through the continuum of life from birth through death.
She has cared for four generations of some families, and enjoys learning about their history and the connections, especially since care for older adults often incorporates family.
“I approach it systematically, looking at all the physical systems — cardio, digestive, respiratory — for a full picture. Often, older patients need extra care. It takes time and listening to give the level of attention these patients deserve,” said Werner.
With the clinic in Kenyon featuring four exam rooms, along with a procedure room and lab/X-ray capabilities, Werner said the biggest priority will be seeing what can be done knowing there is a solid back-up system available if needed. Part of the Northfield Hospital and Clinics system, NH+C Director of Communications Betsy Spethmann says it's a nice opportunity for patients to also have access to specialty care, like the birth center, wound healing center or orthopedics at other nearby locations if needed. NH+C has climics in Northfield, Lakeville, Lonsdale, Faribault and Farmington.
Preventative care is another important piece of the puzzle in Werner's eyes. During the pandemic, she found that many put off yearly checkups and looks to get patients back in a good state of health. She finds communication and connection key to good care, and wants to working with patients to provide care.
“People want to be taken care of in their hometown,” Werner adds. “I’m committed to providing that, "When someone asks you to take on their physical care, it’s an honor.”
Looking to build a presence in the community, NH+C set up tables at Rose Fest and Oktoberfest at the Gunderson House. While Werner was interacting with the community, Spethmann noticed her ability to empathize with others.
"There were so many conversations about farming, as she's a farmer and grew up and lives in a rural community also," said Spethmann. "So that level of understanding and empathy is one thing I observed. She's also comfortable speaking with people with whatever is on their mind or where they are currently at in their life."
Werner feels as if she understands the Kenyon community, and is looking forward to starting her new job.
"I am just so excited to be here, I know it's going to be really successful," said Werner. "It's a dream come true."