The cliche data wizard is a recluse — or at the very least more comfortable sifting through the numbers than making small talk. The typical socialite, on the other hand, can read a room and remember a million faces, but lacks the granular cognition for dry, cold, statistical analysis.
Narren Brown, vice president of research and institutional effectiveness at South Central College, is grander than these archetypes. He shifts between conversations and datasets with grace — a skill that distinguishes him as a gift to Faribault.
It isn’t just ability that sets Brown apart though — it’s compassion. He views his quantitative research for South Central College as a civic duty. For Brown, education is a “great equalizer,” particularly in the case of a community college like South Central.
The community college has an obvious function — to augment the hearts and minds of its students, which is great, Brown said. But what people don’t often realize is that the alumni of community colleges are very likely to remain in the place they were educated. That means the work Nelson is doing for South Central College isn’t just contributing to the spirits of its students, but the spirit of Faribault itself. Considering that Brown has already become such an integral part of the Faribault community, it’s hard to believe he has only been here a few short years.
So how did he get here?
Brown’s beginnings in higher education saw him pursue an undergraduate degree in political science from Luther College. At that time, he wasn’t well-versed in statistics — numbers actually scared him back then. His education focused mostly on abstract political theory and the socratic method, the standard intellectual diet of a liberal arts student. After graduating from Luther, Brown pursued a master’s in political science and then a Ph.D. in education leadership and policy studies at Iowa State University.
It was during his graduate studies that Brown discovered his passion for quantitative research. While he enjoyed teaching undergraduate courses in statistics during his master’s program, he discovered his true love was doing administrative educational research while getting his Ph.D.
Right after graduate school, Brown got a job at Grinnell College as the assistant director of analytic support and institutional research. He liked that gig a lot, but when a research-based administrative role opened up at South Central, the lure of leadership and a new adventure were too much for Brown to refuse.
A couple of years into the job, Brown also became dean of South Central’s Faribault campus and a permanent Faribault resident. The two roles require distinct skill sets — one sees Brown fish for meaning in a sea of data, the other sees him navigate day to day happenings on campus.
In his research role, Brown creates predictive models to determine how South Central can most efficiently allocate its financial and human capital. Considering the economic hardships that colleges and universities are facing — like the coming demographic cliff of potential students created by the 2008 recession and a fluctuating American economy ravaged by COVID-19 — the kind of analysis Brown provides is a boon for the institution.
He also uses data to aid South Central’s students. Sometimes that means determining aspects of the institution that are unknowingly functioning as barriers to academic success. Sometimes it means determining when the college needs to intervene if a student is struggling.
“You’re not going far enough if you just say ‘the student wasn’t ready for college,” Brown said. “You’ve got to make a college student-ready.”
Says President/CEO of Faribault’s Chamber of Commerce Nort Johnson: “The work that’s done out of South Central College changes outlooks for many people on and for life. The importance of top-notch staff at our local technical college is paramount. Narren’s expertise and his genuine caring about students and about people has definitely had an impact with students.”
As for his other role, nowhere in Brown’s dean of Faribault campus job description does it require he participate in extra-collegiate efforts to advance Faribault’s prosperity. Yet Brown believes that, in order to be an effective leader of a community college, he has to put in the time to get to know the community. He currently serves the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the Rice County Area United Way and the Faribault Main Street Board, and interfaces with a number of other groups.
“One of the things I’ve grown to appreciate about Narren is that he’s very concerned about his community,” said Faribault Main Street Board member Royal Ross. “He’s concerned about the employers, the employees, he’s really come to appreciate the Faribault community and he cares about it deeply.”
Like his service for South Central, Brown is able to draw upon his varied skill set to benefit these groups.
“He’s one of the most analytical people I know,” said President/CEO of Faribault’s Chamber of Commerce Nort Johnson. “He’s actually spent a little additional time sharing his expertise with us on some projects. He can dice data up in any way that you need to have it to get the picture that you’re trying to find about projects. He helped us with some membership data analysis. The guy is incredible, very brilliant.”
One of Brown’s fondest memories of city service thus far is helping finalize the forgivable loan that the HRA provided the 3 Ten Event Center to redevelop the building. He’s especially proud of the move because the 3 Ten Event Center is becoming pillar of Faribault’s economy.
It’s remarkable how much Brown’s ethos is tethered to his sense of duty to the community. He always has more to give, even after he’s clocked out.
“I think in the sense of working in academia I have found my calling,” Brown said. “I don’t foresee me ever going corporate and doing statistics for some think tank or some company. I believe in what academia sells. And by that I mean education is a great equalizer, and as long as I can work in academia, that’s what I’m going to do.”