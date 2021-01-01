1. COVID’s impact on local businesses
The story: After a decade of strong economic growth, the COVID-19 pandemic delivered an abrupt and harsh blow to local businesses, especially those in the hospitality industry.
In part due to its sizable number of lakes, Rice County has managed to build up one of the most prominent tourism industries in the area. As of 2018, the industry employed more than 2,300 people and brought in just under $148 million in revenue.
The industry was hit hard by both COVID fears and restrictions put in place by Gov. Tim Walz, designed to limit the spread of COVID. Though the restrictions varied throughout the year, the state’s bars and restaurants were particularly hard hit.
Thanks in large part to the federal CARES Act, state and local governments did manage to deliver some help. The city of Faribault was allocated $1.8 million in CARES Act dollars, which it used for two rounds of business assistance and housing and nonprofit assistance.
Still, the amount of assistance made available was dwarfed by the losses suffered by most hard-hit businesses. That forced the closure of several local establishments, two of which shared the same downtown address, Bluebird Cakery and the Cheese Cave.
The local economy clearly isn’t out of the woods yet. According to Hospitality Minnesota and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, over half of the state’s restaurants and 30% of hotels face permanent closure due to the pandemic.
The wide impact of the restaurant industry on Faribault’s community and economy was noted by Jeff LaBeau of The Depot Bar and Grill in testimony he gave at the state capitol at the invitation of Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault.
“This is not just affecting the restaurants, it’s affecting employees who have spouses, who have children,” he told the capitol. “With my restaurant, I have 350 people this is affecting.”
Update: With a vaccine already in distribution, there’s some hope that a strong economic recovery in 2021 could reclaim much lost ground. The space once occupied by Bluebird is perhaps a very early example of that, with a new coffee shop, Good Day Coffee, opening on Dec. 18.
However, the promise of future economic recovery was little solace for local business owners who felt the pressure of oncoming bills as traffic continued to be hampered by the virus and restrictions into the particularly crucial holiday season.
2. Beloved pastor among the first to die of COVID-19
The story: Craig Breimhorst, the first county resident with a case of COVID, died on April 16 after an extended battle with the disease. He led Christ Lutheran Church for 30 years and had been working part-time at Trinity Lutheran in West Concord at the time of his death.
The 71 year old contracted the virus during a Lenten Holy Land pilgrimage in early March. He was accompanied on the trip to Jordan and Israel by faith leaders from several other area congregations.
The group left on March 1, before travel restrictions were put in place on Israel and other countries. Breimhorst later said that had the group known of the danger the pandemic would pose beforehand, they wouldn’t have gone.
Breimhorst began experiencing a fever and slight chills the day following his return to Minnesota on March 13. He was administered a test the next day and learned he’d tested positive three days later.
After being in self-quarantine for two weeks, Breimhorst was airlifted to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis on March 29 and placed in a drug-induced coma and put on a ventilator. Breimhorst was removed from the ventilator April 9 after 12 days in critical care.
Breimhorst’s death sent shockwaves throughout the local faith community. According to a public statement on Facebook from Carol, it was part of her husband’s living will that “when he dies he wants to fall back into the arms of Jesus.”
Update: As of Dec. 30, 52 Rice County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19. Of those, 28 were living in long-term care facilities, five were inmates at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault. A total of 5,467 Rice County residents have confirmed and probable cases of the virus.
3. Rice County records 10 traffic-related fatalities, DWIs are up
The story: Even though COVID-19 decreased travel for much of the year, fatal accidents were significantly up in Rice County as incidents of extreme speed and intoxicated or distracted driving continued to have deadly consequences.
As of Dec. 30, 394 Minnesotans had lost their lives on the roadways, an increase of 30 compared to last year even with the last two days yet unaccounted for. In Rice County, the situation was even more dire. In total, 10 individuals had lost their lives on Rice County roadways as of Dec. 30. That’s the highest total since 2008 and what’s particularly frustrating to law enforcement and advocates like Kathy Cooper is that many of those deaths may have been preventable.
Cooper, Rice County Safe Roads Coalition coordinator, lost her daughter Meghan in a 1999 automobile crash caused by an intoxicated driver. Meghan had something in common with nine of those 10 people who lost their lives on Rice County roads this year — she wasn’t belted.
Buckling up couldn’t have necessarily saved all of those lives, but it continues to be the most important safety feature in every vehicle, mainly because it dramatically reduces your chances of being ejected from the vehicle in case of a crash.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, wearing your seat belt reduces the risk of fatality by 45% and serious injury by 50%. In total, wearing a seatbelt has saved more than 300,000 lives from 1960 to 2012, according to the NHTSA.
After losing her daughter, Cooper worked for a decade to convince legislators to mandate seat belt usage and allow law enforcement to pull over motorists solely for not wearing their belt, making the rise in traffic fatalities among unbelted motorists particularly disheartening to her.
“I don’t know how much more we can say about (the importance of) wearing your seatbelt,” she told the Daily News in October. “Officers aren’t just (issuing tickets) for kicks, they’re doing it to save a life.”
Update: Cooper and local law enforcement continue to be surprised and confused by the increase and the reasons behind it. In 2019, the county recorded two fatalities.
4. Downtown housing booms
The story: While only one major project is fully in the books, the city of Faribault appears to have positioned itself well to deal with the housing shortage that has become its top priority in recent years.
While the shortage of affordable housing isn’t an issue unique to Faribault, it has proved a particular challenge as local companies look to grow amid a tight labor market. Driving up prices and reducing availability, the shortage has pushed families to live and look for work elsewhere.
The issue is also particularly acute in Faribault because of its proximity to the Twin Cities. Home values in the metro area are generally higher, but the cost of building a home is comparable, so builders can make significantly more by building homes in the Twin Cities.
In 2017, a housing market study found a vacancy rate of less than 1% in the multifamily housing market, far below the recommended level of 5%. The single family market isn’t much better, with prices rising 7% in 2019 and supply at a fraction of recommended levels, according to a report from the St. Paul Association of Realtors.
Update: At least on the multifamily side, progress appears to have been made after determined efforts by city staff to lure developers. Those efforts were prioritized not only by the Housing and Redevelopment Authority but the Economic Development Authority as well.
Leading the way was developer Mac Hamilton’s 44 unit Hillside Apartments development, which opened across from the community center earlier this year. However, Hamilton’s project is far from the only project set to be completed soon.
Active projects include the 111-unit Straight River Apartments, 76-unit Lofts at Evergreen Knoll, and 68-unit Titan Development project along with several smaller projects, such as a proposal from local developer Matt Drevlow to build eight row houses downtown. Once they’re all complete, the local market is set to have more than 300 new units at a wide variety of price points.
Update: With so much development in the works and COVID injecting uncertainty into the market, the city has pressed the pause button while it conducts a new housing study. That analysis has taken longer than expected, according to Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen, but is set to be released in February.
5. City, county sued over jailer’s misconduct
The story: Two former Rice County jail inmates alleged that the city of Faribault and Rice County failed to train and supervise its officers, and that those omissions not only led to injuries suffered at the hands of a rogue former corrections officer, but didn’t discourage other officers to speak up as James David Ingham needlessly took out his aggressions on the inmates.
The suits, which also named Ingham as a defendant, were filed in September in U.S. District Court and allege that the Constitutional rights of the former inmates, Marcus Allen King and Elizabeth Benjamin, were violated following their September 2019 arrests for drunken driving.
Update: Ingham is countersuing King and Benjamin, arguing that Ingham is immune from prosecution because he acted within the scope of his authority and didn’t use excessive force as the plaintiffs allege. Ingham’s attorney goes before the Rice County Board of Commissioners Jan. 12 in an appeal to the county to pay for his attorney’s fees. The request was previously denied by the county’s insurer and the County Attorney’s Office.
State statutes require governmental subdivisions to pay the reasonable costs and expenses for law enforcement officers sued for allegedly causing injury while performing their official duties.
County Attorney John Fossum has said the county isn’t responsible for the costs to defend Ingham, saying Dec. 22 that the behavior which led to the charges was “outside the course and scope of his employment and certainly malfeasance.”
6. District approves co-op guidelines
The story: June discussions about the potential dissolution of a longstanding cooperative athletic agreement between Faribault Public Schools and Bethlehem Academy sparked concerns and some outrage in the community.
Faribault Public Schools’ athletic cooperative agreement with BA allows for BA students to participate in activities Faribault Public Schools sponsors. In 2019-20, BA students took 54 spots across 12 of the 13 athletics and activities offered. Some students may have participated in more than one sport.
The potential dissolution, according to some community and School Board members, would limit the number of students enrolling in BA, but enjoying the benefits of being an FHS student. Open enrollment has cost the district hundreds of students and necessitated severe budget cuts.
Update: The Faribault School Board in late November approved an updated decision-making process for authorizing co-ops.
The process, much more formal that prior decision making, would come down to whether or not Faribault Public Schools can operate the program independently. If the data indicates that “a reasonable person” would deem the program unsustainable at Faribault Public Schools without a co-op, the district would then pursue a co-operative sponsorship agreement with another school. However, if the district could operate the program on its own, the co-operative sponsorship would be regarded as unnecessary. The district would apply the same question in deciding whether or not to dissolve an existing co-operative sponsorship.
7. Senator arrested for DWI
The story: State Sen. John Jasinski, in the midst of a campaign for a second term, was cited Oct. 3 for two counts of driving while impaired.
“On Oct. 3, I was pulled over for a driving infraction,” Jasinski said in a prepared statement. “I take complete responsibility for my actions. This case is pending, and I am awaiting the legal process.”
He added, “However, I do want to say that I understand my actions affect my family, friends, and constituents. I cannot overstate my gratitude for the public’s understanding, support, and thoughts during this time.”
Jasinski, a Faribault native and real estate broker, has an extensive resume of community and government involvement, including more than a decade on Faribault city boards, two years on City Council and eight years as its mayor. He was elected to the state Senate in 2017 and quickly aligned himself with the body’s power brokers.
Update: Jasinski, who won a second term representing Senate District 24, which includes Faribault, Medford and Owatonna, pleaded not guilty Dec. 7 to two counts of driving while impaired. He declined to comment following the hearing. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 17.
8. Roosevelt an early childhood center, possibly a magnet
The story: The Faribault School Board on Monday in September OK’d construction of an early childhood addition at Roosevelt Elementary School, which will involves the transition of McKinley Early Childhood Center into the expanded area by early 2022.
The project is designed to support the vision and mission of the early childhood center by providing high-quality early childhood education to all families and allow McKinley to better fulfill its mission to provide support, encouragement and education to families. Having one, cohesive building supporting early childhood through fifth-grade students will support the work of building upon relationships within home schools, she said. The multi-grade structure will allow for more partnerships with older students and provide continuity in the effort to have students well-read by third grade.
McKinley’s move to Roosevelt will leave a vacancy at its current building. The district plans to use that space for the Faribault Area Learning Center.
It’s also discussing the possibility that the school could become a magnet, pulling students in from across the district for a specialized program.
Update: In October, the board discussed possible magnet school strands such as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), a community school model or an international school model with language immersion components.
“Our next steps will be to go out and talk to staff and get feedback from them to see where they think we should be going and ideas they have on creating a new and innovative school for kids,” Sesker said then. “We want to eventually survey parents once we get ideas of what staff would support.”
The conversation is expected to restart this month with a goal of having a theme chosen by February. It’s hoped a K-5 or K-8 magnet school will be ready by this coming fall.
9. Bridgewater supervisor killed in roll over
The story: A well-known area farmer, successful small business owner and township official lost his life on July 4 after a piece of farm equipment he was driving apparently rolled over on top of him.
That day, Rice County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call that a man trapped under an implement with severe injuries after a tractor had rolled onto him. By the time they had arrived on the scene, 71 year old Gary Ebling was deceased.
The owner of Retail Design Services, Ebling was a successful small businessman with major corporate clients across the country. Even closer to his heart was his love for Bridgewater Township.
One of several generations of Eblings to call Bridgewater Township home, Gary Ebling was a beloved fixture of the community. At the time of his death, he was serving as chair of the Bridgewater Township Board of Supervisors.
First elected to the Bridgewater Township Board of Supervisors in the 2000s, Ebling began his second stint on the board in 2013. In government, Ebling was always looking for ways to help promote the interests of Bridgewater Township.
To that end, he cultivated strong working relationships with Rice County as well as neighboring jurisdictions, particularly Dundas and Northfield. He also worked hard to improve the Township’s roads and boost its independent powers and responsibilities.
Ebling’s ultimate goal was to see Bridgewater incorporated as its own city. However, that idea has been put on the back burner amid heavy pressure from Northfield and Dundas, who were concerned it could curb future expansion plans.
Update: After deliberation, the Township Board voted to appoint Ebling’s son, Andy, to his father’s seat on the board, though his old position of board chair fell to Glen Castore, the most experienced remaining board member.
The younger Ebling said he’d talked with his father about running for the board one day, though he didn’t expect it to come so soon.
10. Faribault protest over George Floyd’s death draws a modest crowd, much support
The story: A modest but vocal crowd gathered outside the Faribault Police Station May 29 to protest the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
They chanted “Black lives matter” and “I can’t breathe,” the latter Floyd’s plea to police as he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground in south Minneapolis May 25, a police officer’s knee on his neck. In addition to the protesters was a steady stream of cars heading east on Fourth Street, unusual for a Friday evening in the city’s downtown. Most honked their horns, others rolled down their windows and yelled messages of support.
“We want justice for (George) Floyd,” said Ahmed Garul, who organized the protest. “Police do not have justice for us.”
In contrast to protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul, where hundreds of buildings were burned, businesses were looted and the National Guard was called to help restore order, Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen chatted with demonstrators.
Concerns over protests spreading to the suburbs and southern Minnesota were met with curfews in many cities, including Northfield, Faribault.
Update: Local police haven’t seen another protest over Floyd’s death, but Bohlen says he and his officers prioritize maintaining good relations with the different communities within the city, and that George Floyd’s death was senseless and not reflective of what he and his department espouse.
“We are all equal,” Garul said May 29. “All we want is to be treated equally, so it doesn’t happen to another African-American again.”