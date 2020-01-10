New exhibitions from Tomas Alvarez, Gabe Anderson and Kira Liester will be opening from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at the Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Photographer Tomas Alvarez will be displaying his photography in the Carlander Family Gallery. In asking more about his work, he indicates, “I photograph because there aren’t words for what I see.”
Gabe Anderson will be displaying his fun artwork in the Lois Vranesh Boardroom Gallery, in which he feels his drawings make him feel happy and sometimes make him feel silly or glad.
Three-year-old Kira Liester will be having her first solo show in the Corey Lyn Creger Memorial Gallery. She uses a unique hands-on-messy-paint-technique that leaves the observer in charge of the interpretation of her artwork.
All three artists will display their artwork until Feb. 15, 2020.