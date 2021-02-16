Faribault High School juniors Hannah Wetzel and JoHannah Gehrke are on their way to represent their FFA chapter on the state level — a first for FHS’s new program.
Wetzel and Gehrke won first and second place, respectively, in the regional level contests. Judging for state applications takes place in March, and the winners will be announced at the FFA State Convention on a date not yet determined.
This academic year marks Faribault High School’s first offering of FFA, a youth development program that prepares students for agriculture-related careers in business, science and technology. The program gives students opportunities to compete in livestock judging and a variety of other contests that demonstrate their knowledge of agriculture.
For the first time in her FFA career, Wetzel competed in the Beef Entrepreneurship Proficiency Application contest — and took first place. The contest required her to fill out a 24-page report on her project, which focused on the commercial side of showing short-horned cattle. She also described in the application how she feeds and cares for her cows.
“It was super cool because I’ve never done it, and I’ve never done anything like this, and I’m excited to see how it does at state,” Wetzel said.
Wetzel’s involvement with FFA dates back to seventh grade; she was enrolled in the Medford chapter before Faribault started its own program. She and her livestock judging team previously won the regional contest in 2019 and placed fourth at state the same year.
Gehrke joined FFA for the first time this year. She began her FFA career on the right foot, placing second in Small Animal Production Proficiency Application.
Like Wetzel, Gehrke needed to fill out an application about her project and submit it for regional judging. For her topic, she focused on her small rabbit operation composed of Polish and dwarf hotot rabbits. In her application, Gehrke explained how she takes care of her rabbits and shows them at the Rice County Fair.
Of the results, Gehrke said, “I was surprised because for my first year I didn’t expect to do that well, but it felt good, I guess.”
Gehrke joined FFA with prior experiences from 4-H, which also gives youth opportunities to present projects to judges. She said FFA is “pretty fun,” and she learned in her first year the value of saving records because they come in handy for application contests.
A growing program
Any student enrolled in agriculture classes at FHS is automatically part of the FFA program, according to FFA Advisor and ag teacher Madeline Schultz. That means around 90 students are involved in the program, she said. Seven participate outside of class. All of them are eligible to compete in FFA contests.
“The kids are really excited about the classes, and our program is growing,” Schultz said. “The kids who are in it are doing really well.”
Recently, Schultz said, students participated in a livestock judging contest offered through North Dakota State University. Students evaluated six classes of livestock, ranked them first through fourth, and gave reasons for the placements. Judges then evaluated students according to their accuracy. In this contest, Wetzel placed second, Gehrke placed 33rd, FHS freshman Emma Dienst placed 45th and FHS sophomore Karly Flom placed 48th.
Coming up, FFA students plan to compete in the ag sales contest at the end of March. Working both in teams and individually, students will “sell” animal parasite resistant materials like flea and lice treatment for dogs, insecticide pour-on for cattle and pest control for horses. Schultz explained students develop a plan for selling the hypothetical products and go through the process with clients one on one. The hope is that students can compete in person for this project, Schultz said.
National FFA Week, which takes place Feb. 20-27, is another highlight for the program. The Faribault chapter will participate in the 73-year tradition by presenting activities and classroom lessons at the schools throughout the week.