Southbound Interstate 35 motorists between Elko New Market and Faribault are likely to experience traffic delays beginning Friday, Oct. 4 when concrete pavement repairs begin on that direction of the highway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The concrete pavement repairs require closing one lane of traffic in both directions, so crews can replace the damaged concrete panels and failed joints in the adjacent lane. Northbound work began in late September and continues, however the southbound work was delayed. The southbound crew will begin work in the evening Friday, Oct. 4. The project is expected to be completed in early November.
Average daily traffic volumes along this stretch of I-35 range from 33,500 to 41,000 vehicles, which means traffic delays and backups are likely especially during key commuting hours in the mornings and afternoons. Weekend traffic backups are also likely.
Motorists can plan in advance to leave earlier for their destinations or seek alternate routes to avoid potential traffic delays. A good way to monitor real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, is through MnDOT’s traffic and road conditions map at www.511mn.org, call 5-1-1 or log on to www.mndot.gov.
Motorists will be alerted to the work in advance. To learn more about this type of work, visit www.dot.state.mn.us/information/roads/cpr.html.