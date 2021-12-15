Unless a home’s taxable value increases — and in some cases, even then —homeowners will see a slight drop in their 2022 Rice County property taxes.
The Rice County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the lowest tax rate in more than 10 years, even though the tax levy is 4.46% higher than last year. The owner of a home with a $150,000 taxable value will pay $13.48 less than in 2021.
County Finance Director Paula O’Connell expects a rise in most property values. Taxes on a $150,000 home valued 1.1% higher than last year will drop by $10.94, while a 6% increase in valuation means a $25.43 property tax bump. Some commercial and agricultural property owners could see some savings as well. With a flat valuation, $1 million properties in both categories will pay $205.59 and $69.42 less, respectively.
Officials attribute the lower tax rate, which is used to calculate tax bills, to a 7.1% hike in property values across the county. According to communications from the county, "… the total market value of Rice County properties has increased — from $6.256 billion in 2017 to an estimated $7.527 billion in 2022.
Property taxes provide 35% of the total $88.87 million budget. The remaining 65% comes mostly from intergovernmental revenues ($35.73 million), charges for services ($8.71 million) and other taxes ($7.37 million). The levy also includes $199,105 in funding for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), an increase of $3,781 over 2021. The HRA oversees Section 8 housing for low- and moderate-income families.
During a Dec. 2 public hearing, County Administrator Sara Folsted said higher costs for public safety, insurance, human services, roads and bridges, and elections drove the 5% budget increase. In 2022, county voters will cast ballots in congressional, statewide, and some county, city council, and school board races.
The budget also includes the use of $513,000 from county reserves. More than half of that will come from a road maintenance agreement with the city of Faribault. The remainder will be federal coronavirus response funding carried over from 2021.
The county will lose $62,000 in state aid next year, with an overall reduction of around $60,000 over the past two years. While Tuesday’s approval came with little discussion, Commissioner Jeff Docken, who represents District 5 and serves on the board’s Budget Committee, acknowledged those who took part in the process.
“Everybody comes in with a wish list,” he said. “We appreciate all of the staff’s work that’s gone into it.”