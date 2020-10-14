Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...DAKOTA, STEELE, WASECA, RICE, FREEBORN AND GOODHUE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&