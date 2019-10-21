Motorists are reminded that a temporary traffic signal is regulating traffic to cross the Hwy 60 west bridge over Hwy 52 at Zumbrota because of damage from a vehicle carrying equipment, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The eastbound lane of the Hwy 60 bridge over Hwy 52 remains closed. A temporary traffic signal regulates vehicles allowing one direction to cross at a time in the westbound lane. Motorists are reminded to follow the direction from the signal and to be mindful of the width for crossing.
Three beams of the Hwy 60 west bridge were damaged earlier this month from machinery being carried by a truck in the right lane of northbound Hwy 52. Authorities continue to investigate.
The eastbound lane is expected to remain closed for some time as a precautionary measure. The intersection at Hwy 60 west and Hwy 52 sees an average of approximately 4,000 vehicles per day.
MnDOT continues to assess the bridge as it determines how to fix the damage.
MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
