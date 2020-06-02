Construction started Monday on a traffic-altering median designed to improve the safety of one of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
The median will be installed at the middle of the intersection between Lyndale Avenue and Fourth Street NW (at the Taco John’s and Arby’s). Once it is completed, motorists on Fourth Avenue NW will be required to take a right turn upon reaching the intersection.
The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-July, but County Engineer Dennis Luebbe said that with good weather it could be completed even sooner. The low bid from local firm BCM Construction came in at around $500,000, 15% below the engineer’s estimate.
Of that, about $280,000 will come from a grant from the Minnesota Highway Safety Improvement Program, with the rest coming out of the county’s state aid construction fund. Although the intersection is within Faribault’s city limits, it’s a county road so the city’s lone contribution will be to assume electricity costs for new streetlights.
Traffic control in the well-traveled area remains a sensitive issue. In order to minimize disruptions to traffic during the construction process, the contract authorized be the county limits the amount of time that access to 4th Street can be completely cut off to just a handful of days.
Some Faribault city council members raised concerns that in the long term, the plan could divert traffic onto other thoroughfares, especially Division Street and Hwy 60. However, studies produced by engineering firm Bolton & Menk show that on average, just two additional cars per hour are projected to take a right turn onto Lyndale and subsequently be diverted to Division or Hwy. 60.
Luebbe has also said that alternatives were considered to the traffic-altering median, including an additional stoplight or lower speed limits. However, the median was chosen as the best option because it will be minimally disruptive to traffic on Lyndale Avenue.
Under the current arrangement, motorists attempting to cross Lyndale Avenue are at significant risk of side-impact crashes from oncoming traffic. Side-impact crashes are the second most deadly, after head-on collisions.
The intersection was brought to the county’s attention after a severe crash in 2016. While the intersection hadn’t been on the county Highway Department’s radar, Faribault police regarded it as particularly troublesome. Each year, several crashes there are reported to the state, and law enforcement is aware of many more minor crashes that go unreported.
“Over the years, accident data has indicated something needed to be done,” said County Commissioner Steve Underdahl. “This won’t allow all traffic movements but it will reduce some of the confusion at the intersection.”
Luebbe has said that when a similar intersection at 17th Street NW and Lyndale was modified, crashes dropped in half. He’s hoping for a similar or even larger reduction in crashes once the Fourth Street intersection is modified.