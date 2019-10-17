A draft report presented to the city's Economic Development Authority shows there's strong potential for reuse of one of the city's most iconic structures.
Overall, the report, which looked at the building's structural condition, found the now vacant Farmer Seed and Nursery to be in solid shape. Although it could use new roofing in order to preserve its long-term function, it lacks the kinds of structural issues likely to give potential developers pause. Of more concern is the amount of unusable space. The small top floors of the building, built in the 1920s, are too small to support development, especially when access requirements mandated by modern building codes are taken into account.
“There will be a large portion of this building, larger than developers typically like to see, that will not be usable space,” city Community & Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen told the EDA at its Thursday morning meeting. “That will be a challenge with this building.”
The EDA ordered that the report in hopes of preserving the Faribault landmark. Kuennen said that she hopes the report will assuage investors worried about the uncertainties associated with buying such an old and unique building.
Prepared by engineering and architecture firm ISG, the report was paid for by the EDA in exchange for the building owner agreeing to give it 2% of the proceeds from final sale of the building.
Built in several phases between the 1890s and 1920s, the building at 818 Fourth Street was home to Farmer Seed and Nursery for 130 years before it closed in 2018. It has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1982.
At the time the business closed, it was one of the last remaining landmarks of the city’s past as an agricultural distribution center. Farmer Seed and Nursery continues to operate its mail order service out of a nursery in Bloomington, Illinois.
While the building presents certain challenges, the building provides several advantages that could make it attractive for developers. In addition to the building’s historic nature, potential selling points include a prominent location and several floors of usable space.
Another plus for potential developers is the generously sized parking lot. The lot could hold 99 cars, and another 25 could be added if a warehouse on the north end of the property were to be demolished.
Repurpose
The property is currently on the market, with G&H Property Management's Royal Ross as the assigned real estate agent. Ross, who sits on the City Council, said he’s already showed it to several interested buyers.
ISG produced a conceptual site plan for the building, which could see it reused for both commercial and residential development. Increasing housing supply is a priority for the city, which currently has a vacancy rate of less than 1%.
Ross said that while buyers know that repurposing the building would be a big project, saving the historic landmark is important for Faribault. He’s eager to share the final structural evaluation report with potential buyers.
“I think the building is going to be repurposed by somebody who has vision and creativity,” he said.