A letter from Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Todd Sesker sent to parents Tuesday:
Faribault Public Schools community,
On Monday, our district’s COVID-19 Incident Command team unanimously approved the return of our middle school and high school students to an in-person learning model.
Beginning Monday, March 29, our students in Grades 6-12 will return to in-person learning four days a week, with Wednesdays serving as a distance learning day (approved as return date by 87.3 percent of the Incident Command team). The ALC will move to in-person learning Monday through Thursday starting March 29, with Fridays as a student outreach day. We will make this transition while following the latest guidelines outlined by the Minnesota Safe Learning plan.
A March 29 start date will give the majority of our staff the chance to receive their second vaccination shots before increasing their in-person instructional time. It will also allow us to monitor and respond to any potential spike in case numbers due to spring break travel.
Thursday, March 25, and Friday, March 26, will serve as pivot days for Grades 6-12 staff to prepare for in-person learning. There will be no school for students in Grades 6-12 on those days.
Our elementary school schedule will remain the same, with four days of in-person learning per week and Wednesdays as a distance learning day.
Transition timeline for students in Grades 6-12 to begin in-person learning
March 15-19, Spring Break
Wednesday, March 24, Last day of AA/BB Hybrid (distance learning day)
Thursday, March 25, Pivot day for 6-12 staff (No school for 6-12 students)
Friday, March 26, Pivot day for 6-12 staff (No school for 6-12 students)
Monday, March 29, first day of in-person learning for Grades 6-12
In making the decision to transition secondary students to in-person learning, the district Incident Command team consulted with Rice County Public Health and reviewed internal, local, county and state health data. Among the data presented Monday by our district health and safety manager were a rate of students experiencing COVID-like symptoms of about one-half of one percent, and zero active cases among staff over the last two weeks, the longest case-free stretch we’ve had since the pandemic began.
We will continue to require masks for students and staff, practice at least 3-foot social distancing, institute our enhanced cleaning measures, and operate on adjusted schedules that limit interactions between groups of students. Changes to these protocols would require a county case rate of under 10 per 10,000 residents. Quarantine protocols will remain in place, which means anyone who sits within six feet for 15 minutes or more of a person who tests positive would be considered a close contact and would have to quarantine.
We expect all students and staff to continue to self-screen before coming to school and to stay home if experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
Your administrator will share more building-specific information with you soon.
Per the Minnesota Safe Learning plan, secondary families will have the opportunity to enroll in full-time distance learning if they would prefer a remote learning option for the remainder of the school year. School leaders are encouraging students to come back to school in-person.
We are very excited to take this next step toward a return to normalcy. Thank you again to the staff, students and families who have continued to face the challenges presented by this pandemic head-on over the last 12 months. Our school community has gotten through this by sticking together and supporting each other, and we will be that much stronger once we’ve put this pandemic behind us.
Please help us maintain a safe and healthy learning environment by remaining vigilant and following health and safety guidelines.
Sincerely,
Todd Sesker, Superintendent