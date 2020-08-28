Imagine a quiet room with warm colors, comfortable furniture, stress balls, relaxing music and dim lighting.
It might come as a surprise to some that this type of space is about to become more common in local school. This year, Faribault High School and Faribault Area Learning Center will implement their own recharging spaces, called Chill Zones.
Part of the Change to Chill school partnership offered through Allina Health, Chill Zones serve students who are experiencing stress or any type of mental health concern during the school day and who need to refocus.
“We’ve seen an incredible impact, just to give the youth a place to go and step away from whatever it may be for 15 to 20 minutes,” said Susan Nygaard, Allina Health manager of community health improvement. “We are also creating a virtual Chill Zone that should be launched in the next week. That will include a list of resources on how to create a space within the home.”
How the Chill Zone works depends on the school. Some include sound machines, some forbid or limit cell phone usage and some house an aquarium. Nygaard said students may rate how they feel before entering the Chill Zone, and if their number doesn’t improve after they leave, they might be encouraged to speak with a school counselor.
“There are no two Chill Zones that are the same,” Nygaard said. “Each school has been really unique to fit their school population.”
Schools selected for the Change to Chill program receive $1,000 to implement Chill Zones, and interns from the schools design and help create the space.
At FHS, senior Bennett Wolff applied for the internship opportunity at the recommendation of Mallory Fuchs, FHS’s chemical health specialist. After being accepted, Wolff spent the past couple months completing online training, researching mental health, and learning what students need and how to make resources accessible. One of the most startling statistics she read says half of all mental health conditions start by age 14, but most go undetected and untreated.
Wolff developed an interest in mental health after undergoing two knee surgeries. Although her surgeries resulted from physical injuries, she worked with a mental health professional in her recovery process and realized there are countless ways mental health plays a role in everyday life. Her experiences have inspired her to pursue degrees in sports psychology and marketing after high school.
“This gal just stood out as really sharp, and she’s going to make some real changes in the school district,” Nygaard said of Wolff, who presented her ideas for the FHS Chill Zone to the Allina Health team.
Wolff also invited senior McKenzie Gehrke to help decorate the Chill Zone. Although they haven’t bought materials yet, Wolff envisions the room to resemble one that belongs to a therapist, with waterfalls, essential oils and inspirational posters. She plans to deliver her presentation to local businesses and fundraise so she can buy more materials.
“Honestly, it’s kind of hard right now with COVID, but my goal is to just have the room up and running to plant some seeds for next year,” Wolff said.
It’s Wolff’s hope that students take full advantage of the room and the resources available. Beyond that, she hopes the Change to Chill training teachers work for the benefit of students who may need an adult to understand their needs.
FHS Assistant Principal Shawn Peck, advisor to the Chill Zone project, said having a seven-period day at FHS this year opened up the opportunity for staff to engage in the Change to Chill program through training.
“We’re super appreciative of Allina for bringing our attention to the program and the people who are working with the schools from that organization,” Peck said.
Since the Chill Zone isn’t meant to be a fix-all for students’ mental health problems, it’s important that staff members know how to offer other services and forms of support. Schoolwide, Peck said staff will take a new approach to mental health this year with breathing exercises, screen breaks and other techniques.
During the pandemic, social distancing will be enforced in the Chill Zone, which will have a central location near the counselor’s office. Otherwise, Peck imagines two to three students in the room at a time. A trained staff member will provide supervision.
“We’re still working out the logistics,” Peck said of the Chill Zone. “There needs to be accountability; it can’t just be a hangout spot. Students will need permission from their teacher or a counselor … If a student tells their teacher they’re having a tough time, we’ve all been able to receive training from Allina to assess when to have them utilize that space.”
Double impact
Natalie Ginter, community engagement lead for the Allina south region, explained that Change to Chill started out as a web-based program containing different modules for students to work through in a group or on their own. To expand on the program, Allina began offering Change to Chill training to upward of 30 people in the Faribault, Northfield and Owatonna area. In partnership with schools, Allina has provided technical assistance and additional funding to make more resources available to students.
“We’ve funded schools in other communities in the region and none in Faribault in the past, so that was good to see the work expand to the Faribault area,” Ginter said.
The Faribault district’s Mental Health Advisory Board has a strategic plan, and Ginter said it works well with the community health needs assessment Allina develops every three years. This year through 2022, mental health is one of the top three priorities Allina identified as a major need across the state and nation.
“I think it’s exciting we have some local schools that are working together on this and the student engagement is really important,” Ginter said. “It’s a part of a bigger plan to address mental health needs and better support students in managing stress, especially during this time, in COVID … If this is one thing we can help do that, then we’re really happy to be a partner in it.”