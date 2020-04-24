As Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay at Home order drags on into a second month, few are feeling the pressure more than the local restaurant industry.
While most area restaurants have remained open for takeout, curbside pickup and/or delivery, the industry as a whole has struggled to make the model work, leaving many reliant on short term assistance from programs like the generous federal Paycheck Protection Program. Still, many restaurants are strapped for cash and facing a deeply uncertain future. Mike Jennings, a member of the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association’s board, warned the Minnesota legislature on April 16 that up to 30% of restaurants could close permanently.
Yet for many long-established area restaurants, the unprecedented public health and economic crisis do come with a surprising silver lining. Without customers in their establishments, owners say they are finally getting around to long delayed cleaning and maintenance.
Given the risk of spreading coronavirus to fellow employees and even customers, local restaurants are now cleaning more rigorously and often than ever before. Some, like Winjum’s Shady Acres Restaurant and Resort, are going even farther than that.
During the shutdown, co-owner Pam Winjum said that they’ve done interior painting, put down new carpeting and remodeled its bathrooms, in addition to lots of additional cleaning. With so much work to do, staff have been mostly retained despite slower traffic.
“This is such an unfortunate situation, but a good opportunity to do all that,” she said.
While the restaurant on Roberds Lake may be closed, Winjum’s is still open every day but Monday and Tuesday, offering takeout, curbside pickup or delivery for lunch and dinner. Winjum said those services have been well utilized by the restaurant’s loyal clientele.
“We’re really looking forward to opening back up soon … and are grateful for the support of our regular customers.”
For its part, Signature Bar and Grill in Downtown Faribault has embarked on a “complete overhaul,” according to owner Bryan Schuenke. With new ceiling tiles and refreshed decor, customers won’t be able to miss the difference once the restaurant reopens.
“It’s been 17 years since we did much work here,” Schuenke said. “Now, we have finally been able to do some cleaning and sprucing up.”
The Signature is still open for pickup and delivery for dinner only, Tuesday through Saturday. While it offers a wide variety of dinner options, it could get a particular boost from a law signed by Gov. Tim Walz last week that allows restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages with food.
Basher’s Sports Bar and Grill, which is attached to the Faribault Bowling Center, has taken the opportunity to deep clean its dining area and catch up with basic maintenance needs, according to owner Don Clayton.
“We’re trying to spruce up, clean up and make changes we normally wouldn’t be able to make,” he said.
Clayton said that during the shutdown, the restaurant has focused on the catering side of its business. It’s also open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday, with curbside pickup, delivery or takeout options available.
Clayton said he’s thankful that thus far, Bashers staff have thus far managed to stay healthy. He said his thoughts are with those who are suffering, and he hopes that the state will be able to return to normal operations soon.
“We’ve been fortunate here,” he said. “And hopefully, we will be able to get back to business as normal soon.”