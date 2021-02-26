In the wintertime youth are often seen creating snowman, snow angels and snow forts.
On the Shattuck-St. Mary’s campus in Faribault, there’s an array of snow sculptures created by SSM students under the guidance of local artist Kurtis Klatt.
Klatt, who works at the SSM Sports Complex, has helped SSM students create snow sculptures for the last three years. The much-loved activity is operated through SSM’s weCreate Center, a creative space that houses 10 studios, providing students with the ability to explore their passions from video editing, lighting and animation to writing and fashion design.
Director of the weCreate Center, Stephanie Vagle, said part of the focus in her work is to create a community that’s centered around creativity in all forms and to bring in artists and creatives from both inside and outside of the community. Working with Klatt for the last several years, students typically design and create a large snow sculpture and receive guidance from Klatt on how to begin the sculpture. This year, Vagle said she’s been trying to figure out different ways to engage students in design and creativity in a COVID-safe way. Instead of creating one large sculpture as in previous years, Klatt formed 10 large blocks of snow for students to sculpt.
Ages ranged from middle school to high school seniors and some took part in the activity to fulfill a class requirement, though others participated just for fun.
“Kids came up with their own ideas and had a particular 3D object in mind,” said Vagle. “For beginners, it’s important to note certain things like geometric lines are harder to create than soft, rounded edges. We encouraged them to bring a 3D object with them to help Klatt envision the sculpture.”
Each student was given a particular block of time to create, depending on how much time was allotted to that individual. The sculptures are located on the piece of land between Whipple Hall and the Inn at Shattuck. There are a few paths to walk around to view each sculpture close up.
“There were a variety of ages and abilities,” said Vagle of the sculptors. “Some (scultpures) are really fun and whimsical. There was a lot of good ideas and lot of fun being able to do it on campus.”
Klatt added that this year he wanted all students to have an opportunity to add more of a personal touch to their sculptures and create their own piece.
“They came up with the ideas and I helped them work through how we go about it,” said Klatt. “You figure out how you want it on the block, outline it and carve it in.”
The blocks of snow were “stomped” together by Klatt the first week in February, and students began carving the following week. Klatt had students use a variety of hand tools like chisels, hammers, scrapers and lumberjack saws from the early 1900s. In competitions, participants often use very fine sand paper to complete the look.
“Anything you can think of you can basically use,” added Klatt of the required materials.
Some students, Klatt says were surprised with the amount of time and effort that goes into snow sculpting, along with the tools used.
“For some it was surprising and eye opening,” said Klatt. “It’s not as easy as you think.”
Though the Arctic temperatures forced students to take more breaks to warm up and put on several layers, the snow sculptures could still be carved during that time. Klatt says the prime temperature for carving is between 0 and 15 degrees because once the snow starts to melt, the then wet block of snow limits what can be done to it.