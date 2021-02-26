In the wintertime youth are often seen creating snowman, snow angels and snow forts.

Group shot of snow sculptures

Instead of creating one big sculpture as in previous years, students received the opportunity to create individual/group sculptures. Some students decided to create a tree house, while others made penguins. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

On the Shattuck-St. Mary’s campus in Faribault, there’s an array of snow sculptures created by SSM students under the guidance of local artist Kurtis Klatt.

Klatt, who works at the SSM Sports Complex, has helped SSM students create snow sculptures for the last three years. The much-loved activity is operated through SSM’s weCreate Center, a creative space that houses 10 studios, providing students with the ability to explore their passions from video editing, lighting and animation to writing and fashion design.

Sixth graders sculpting

Shattuck-St. Mary’s sixth grader Tristan Bowers, front, uses a hand saw to cut out a piece of snow. Pictured behind Bowers is sixth grade student William Sperling. (Photo courtesy of Shattuck-St. Mary’s School)

Director of the weCreate Center, Stephanie Vagle, said part of the focus in her work is to create a community that’s centered around creativity in all forms and to bring in artists and creatives from both inside and outside of the community. Working with Klatt for the last several years, students typically design and create a large snow sculpture and receive guidance from Klatt on how to begin the sculpture. This year, Vagle said she’s been trying to figure out different ways to engage students in design and creativity in a COVID-safe way. Instead of creating one large sculpture as in previous years, Klatt formed 10 large blocks of snow for students to sculpt.

Whipple Hall replication

A group of students chose to replicate the Whipple Hall building, pictured in the background. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Ages ranged from middle school to high school seniors and some took part in the activity to fulfill a class requirement, though others participated just for fun.

“Kids came up with their own ideas and had a particular 3D object in mind,” said Vagle. “For beginners, it’s important to note certain things like geometric lines are harder to create than soft, rounded edges. We encouraged them to bring a 3D object with them to help Klatt envision the sculpture.”

Student carving into snow

Claire Wisdo, a sixth grader at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, uses a hand tool to carve her sculpture out of snow. (Photo courtesy of Shattuck-St. Mary’s School)

Each student was given a particular block of time to create, depending on how much time was allotted to that individual. The sculptures are located on the piece of land between Whipple Hall and the Inn at Shattuck. There are a few paths to walk around to view each sculpture close up.

“There were a variety of ages and abilities,” said Vagle of the sculptors. “Some (scultpures) are really fun and whimsical. There was a lot of good ideas and lot of fun being able to do it on campus.”

SSM sculpture

One sculpture features the abbreviation SSM to represent Shattuck-St. Mary's to those who pass through. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Klatt added that this year he wanted all students to have an opportunity to add more of a personal touch to their sculptures and create their own piece.

“They came up with the ideas and I helped them work through how we go about it,” said Klatt. “You figure out how you want it on the block, outline it and carve it in.”

Penguin sculpture

Two students carved penguins and connected them with a heart. The group had about five hours to work on this sculpture. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

The blocks of snow were “stomped” together by Klatt the first week in February, and students began carving the following week. Klatt had students use a variety of hand tools like chisels, hammers, scrapers and lumberjack saws from the early 1900s. In competitions, participants often use very fine sand paper to complete the look.

“Anything you can think of you can basically use,” added Klatt of the required materials.

Some students, Klatt says were surprised with the amount of time and effort that goes into snow sculpting, along with the tools used.

“For some it was surprising and eye opening,” said Klatt. “It’s not as easy as you think.”

Kurt Klatt sculpture

Kurt Klatt, who works in Shattuck-St. Mary’s Sports Complex, was hired to assist students in the snow sculpting process. Klatt has been snow sculpting with a team for the Winter Carnival and is also well known for his carving snow sculptures in his yard. Pictured is a sculpture Klatt created to intrigue the interest of other students. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Though the Arctic temperatures forced students to take more breaks to warm up and put on several layers, the snow sculptures could still be carved during that time. Klatt says the prime temperature for carving is between 0 and 15 degrees because once the snow starts to melt, the then wet block of snow limits what can be done to it.

