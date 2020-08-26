A Faribault woman, seriously injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash, was airlifted to a metro area trauma center with what the Rice County Sheriff's Office is describing as non life-threatening injuries.
According to a report from the Sheriff's Office, Cassandra Black, 34, of Northfield, was driving an SUV northbound on Baseline Road shortly before 3 p.m. when she failed to yield to a minivan traveling west on 130th Street E in rural Forest Township. The vehicles collided, with the minivan reportedly striking Black’s on the passenger side where Stephanie Lineman, 30, was seated.
Black was belted and not injured in the crash, according to the report.
Lineman, of Faribault, needed to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken by Air Ambulance to a metro area hospital to be treated for her injuries. Rear seat passenger Jennifer Klein, 38, of Wisconsin, was not belted and was also uninjured in the crash.
The van's driver, Colleen Soukup, 70, of Northfield, and her passenger, Richard Soukup, 74, were taken to the hospital by Northfield Ambulance.
As result of the investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Black was cited for driving with a suspended license, no insurance and failure to yield the right of way. Rice County Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by the Northfield Fire Department, Northfield Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.