Amid pressure from the city of Lonsdale, Rice County’s Planning Commission has voted unanimously to oppose a rezoning amendment that would allow Lonsdale area businessman Tim Kes to build a home on property within the city’s urban reserve district.
The decision marks a reversal for the Planning Commission, which voted in February to recommend the rezoning. Yet before the County Board could approve the rezoning ordinance, Lonsdale’s Planning Commission and City Council backed resolutions opposing it.
Located about a quarter mile outside of Lonsdale, Kes' property is zoned urban reserve along with nearly all properties located within a mile of city limits. In Lonsdale’s comprehensive land use map, it’s been identified as appropriate for medium- to high-density residential housing.
Kes is asking for the permit because rezoning would enable him to build a house for his daughter. If approved, the permit would remove 141 acres from the district and instead designate it as agricultural. The developer emphasized that he has no plans to construct any other housing units on the property. He took care to note that if the rezoning amendment were to be approved, he would need to come back to the county for a building permit, giving the county another opportunity to request modifications.
As in the past, Kes explained to the Planning Commission that the extra space is needed to make the home fully handicapped accessible. He’s considered building the home on other properties he owns or on residential lots in the city, but none have the space he needs.
Kes noted that a number of other developments have been approved within the URD, and expressed skepticism that the city will need the space within a reasonable timeframe, arguing that the city currently has an overabundance of land already.
“There hasn’t been a residential development done since 2005 because costs have been so high,” he said. “They say they have this huge need, but sometimes there’s a difference between perception and reality.”
Lonsdale City Administrator Joel Erickson disagreed, expressing concerns that Kes’s proposed development could impede the city’s future development vision. While residential development has been quieter, he noted that the city has seen significant action in its business park.
To Erickson, Kes’s proposed development is the kind of project the urban reserve district is in place to prevent. Under city ordinance, the district is in place partly to “restrict land uses that have the potential to interfere with orderly urban expansion and subdivision at urban densities.”
In February, Planning Commission members were swayed by Kes’s arguments and voted to approve, noting that other developments within the URD have taken place. However, no Commissioners were willing to do so against the city’s recommendation.
County Commissioner Jeff Docken, who sits on the Planning Commission,raised concerns that the proposed development would be a “peninsula,” surrounded on three sides by URD. While Kes says he was unaware of the restrictions when he purchased the property, Docken was skeptical given Kes was a longtime real estate agent.
“For the most part the county has gone along with city requests,” he said. “Given the information we have here, it seems kind of black and white that this is not a good option.”