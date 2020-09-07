Originally built to house 54 retailers, the Ultra Outlets of Minnesota has started to get creative to fill the continually vacant suites.
Over the last year, the Medford outlet mall which sits just off Interstate 25, has brought in a zoo and a beauty salon, two nontraditional options for shopping centers. After a zoning change was approved by the Medford City Council during a special meeting Wednesday, the NewLife Community Church will take residency in the suite that was the former home to Gap.
The church will have a lease for up to two years as they transition out of the Owatonna High School and continue to work on building a church somewhere in the Owatonna area.
“The whole outlet model when we took over the center was still cranking along and in great shape – it just recently started going south,” said John Coons, a partner with Ultra Outlets, an Ohio-based company that purchased the outlet mall in 2016 for $2.3 million. “We’re staying positive about it, though, and we have plenty of prospects coming in.”
Retail and entertainment establishments throughout the country have been drastically impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic between the mandated closures and consumer anxiety of returning to public. Last week, the Mall of America announced plans to lay off more than 200 people and potentially extend furloughs of up to 178 more in response to the crippled industry.
The Star Tribune reported Aug. 14 that Burnsville Center, also near the interstate, but in Dakota County, is in foreclosure. Its owner, CBL Properties, reported overall same-center net operating income declined 32% for the three months ended June 30.
According to the Star Tribune, “CBL Properties said in public financial filings earlier this year that Burnsville Center had experienced a decline in income due to store closures and rent reductions.”
Over the last year, the outlet mall in Medford has also said farewell to a number of tenants, including the most recently departed Nike Outlet Store earlier this year and Dressbarn prior to that.
The mall now houses only 15 businesses, excluding the upcoming church.
Despite what appears to be a half-vacant mall, Coons said that things still look promising for the small center as they work their way through the pandemic.
“Sales were trending very good before COVID, it’s just an unfortunate time,” Coons said. “Even before that, a lot of our retailers were leaving and closing up shop through no fault of our own. Their businesses had changed, and I can’t say what that is due to, but there was a lot of bankruptcy and entire chains going out of business.”
While Coons said it’s been a struggle seeing almost monthly turnovers, he said traffic is still steady in Medford and he is convinced they will make it out through the other side of COVID-19 “just as good as before we started.”
“There’s certainly more on the horizon,” Coons said in terms of creative uses for the vacant suites. “We are looking at bringing in some food, which is not a traditional use for outlet space. We have a section of the mall area that we’ve designated that would be good for fast food or maybe another restaurant with a drive-thru or even sit-down restaurants. COVID has slowed down the leasing side of things, but the outlook is still good.”
Ultra Outlets of Minnesota is a 223,660-square-foot shopping center that first opened in 1991 as the Medford Outlet Center.