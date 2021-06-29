New water meters have started to arrive in Medford and the city council took the opportunity Monday to discuss why they undertook the project.
Councilor Chad Langeslag, who also serves as the water and wastewater commissioner for the council, the city started experiencing an issue of failing water meter radios about a year ago. When they started investigating why so many radios were breaking down at the beginning of 2021, Langeslag discovered that the radios were being purchased too slowly to prevent the failure.
“The meters weren't reading the water usage anymore,” Langeslag said during the City Council meeting.
Things came to a head on Jan. 24 when the city’s water meter software went down, revealing that the software had not been updated in a number of years despite requiring an annual update. The failed system took more than two days to get back online, which disrupted the entire billing process for the city.
The city's Capital Advisory Board approved the replacement of all water meters and radios in town earlier this year. During the February council meeting, the council agreed to spend $36,000 to replace 150 of the more than 500 meters and for updated software. Additional radios will be purchased in increments of 50 until every meter has been replaced.
Though this is a necessary fix, it only began to address the overall problems related to water, wastewater and city finances. According to Administrative Director of Operations Jed Petersen, the city policy of averaging sewer usage for a number of years was causing there to be a depletion in funds.
“Because of our old software, we would average out the winter months usage and use that as a flat rate for the year,” Petersen said, adding that the sewage rate runs at $6.40 per thousand gallons while the water rate is $4.40 per thousand gallons. “We would keep that charge through the summer so that people weren’t paying an extra sewer charge while they’re watering their lawns, which doesn’t go into the sewer.”
Petersen and Langeslag said that in turn a problem, though, was the local snowbirds were being charged little or nothing at all during the summer months despite all of their sewer usage when they returned home for the summer.
“A lot of water usage was not being charged, yet it was still coming through the plant to be treated and creating wear and tear on the equipment,” Langeslag said. “The city still had to pay for that whole process.”
In March, the city council passed an ordinance that discontinued the averaging of the sewage rates. Instead, residents will now have the option to purchase a second irrigation meter at the cost of $200, which includes both the meter and the radio. The second meter would be used for outside faucets and irrigation systems and only billed for water, according to Petersen. The resident would also have to pay for the plumbing to be done if it isn’t already in place, Petersen said, but the city would install the purchased meter and radio for free.
Petersen said this policy is on par with what all the surrounding communities do with the exception of Waseca, which Petersen said uses a different type of billing software.
Also during the meeting Monday night, city council renewed the wastewater operator contract with Andrew Fischer, who will continue working as the city’s operator until Petersen receives the appropriate license and takes over that task as a part of his position.
City Clerk Beth Jackson also told the council that the Muni had gross revenue of almost $20,000 during the Straight River Days event.