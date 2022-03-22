Domestic violence and sexual assault are far more common than many people realize. In many communities, the only resource available to victims is the police. While the police are a vital part of the process of dealing with these situations, there is a lot more under the surface that the police cannot take care of alone.
The Hope Center in Faribault is dedicated to providing support and advocacy to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Executive Director Erica Staab said the Hope Center provides multiple services.
“The main thing that we provide is advocacy services,” she said. “We walk people through as they decide what they want to do, if they want to report an instance of sexual assault or domestic violence, and we walk them through the judicial steps. We offer support groups and connections to resources like housing, food and shelter.”
The Hope Center has been serving the Rice County area for almost 30 years. Yet Staab said there are still a lot of people who don’t know about the local resource.
“We’ve been around since 1995,” Staab said. “Hope Center provides services to all of Rice County. It’s free and confidential. We have a 24-hour safe line and we also do a lot of collaborative efforts with a lot of partners and agencies to make sure that the services are victim-centered.”
When a sexual assault or instance of domestic violence is reported, the police are often the first to get involved. The Hope Center gives police officers questions to ask to gauge the severity and risk for the victims. This makes it easier for victims to proceed with pressing charges or getting assistance.
The questionnaire is one component of the Blueprint for Safety initiative that brings together the Hope Center, law enforcement and prosecutors.
“Blueprint started when the former county attorney gathered stakeholders to make sure victims are served and that we are doing the best we can,” Staab said. “We decided to go with the Blueprint model. We get together and connect on what we are doing and what we can do better.
“When there’s a domestic violence incident, law enforcement will deal with the initial incident and then connect us with the victim. They have three additional questions that they ask and put in their report. The advocate then goes through 14 questions to assess the situation and understand how best to serve the victim and assist in the prosecution process, keeping the public at large safer.”
Interim Faribault Police Chief Neal Pederson said the Blueprint model provides a broader context and quicker victim support.
“Blueprint for Safety is a domestic violence protocol that tries to gather a little more historical information to pass on to probation and the courts,” he said. “This helps them see what’s going on in a relationship rather than just evidence of a one time event. Officers are also putting victims in touch with advocates right from the scene rather than a day or two later.”
The other program Hope Center staff have found to be increasingly effective is the Sexual Assault Multidisciplinary Response Team, or SMART. This program is designed to help victims in situations of sexual assault by focusing on helping them to recover and understand the steps forward.
“We were one of the first in the nation. We’ve been meeting monthly since 2004,” Staab said. “We’ve created collaborative protocols to respond to sexual assault. At the Hope Center, we respond to the hospital and help explain the process and the different steps of pressing charges if they wish to.”
The SMART and Blueprint teams have very similar goals and methods. Both teams rely on the interaction and cooperation between advocates, victims and law enforcement.
“The key thing about both is that they are multidisciplinary teams, so we all learn from one another to provide the best care and compassionate response to the victim,” Staab said.
Pederson said the partnerships have provided officers with valuable training.
“We try to always improve our relationships with each other to help better serve victims, but it also helps to keep officers up on any statute changes,” Pederson said.” Advocates have provided training for the officers so they have a better idea of what’s involved with these victims and how we can better address these problems.”
While the Hope Center provides advocacy to those in need, it is not always possible without someone to put the victims in touch with the center. These teams help to get victims in touch with advocates to help the victims to take the next steps.
The Hope Center has grown by “continuing the multidisciplinary spirit and striving to work better together,” Staab said. ”We can’t do everything that our clients need, but together with other agencies we can help to fill those gaps.”
Pederson explained the impact that the SMART and Blueprint programs have on the law enforcement side of the situations:
“It gives the officers more resources if they have questions or are looking to put a victim in touch with someone for more assistance. They have those resources now,” he said. “Through both of these teams we have been able to increase communication between the police and the advocates so that when they need help or have a question on both sides, they’re more comfortable approaching the others for help.”