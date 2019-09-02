The League of Minnesota Cities has recognized 34 state lawmakers, including Sen. John Jasinski, as 2019 Legislators of Distinction. Chosen legislators are honored for specific actions that aided efforts of Minnesota cities during the past year’s legislative session.
Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the League’s Board of Directors in recognition of the collaboration of state and city officials needed to successfully serve shared communities and meet the unique needs of rural, urban, and suburban residents across Minnesota.
To be eligible for the award, legislators must achieve one or more of the following criteria:
• Be generally and reasonably accessible to League representatives
• Seek input on issues of importance to cities
• Listen to League concerns and be receptive to League-provided information on issues
• Sponsor and/or support League initiatives
• Speak out on behalf of the interest of cities
• Demonstrate the importance of partnership between the state and cities
At the request of the League, Jasinski introduced a bill to address an impediment to full participation by city council members in city council meetings. He successfully passed a bill that allows those in the military to participate by interactive television (such as Skype), even if they are at a secure location.
Award winners received a letter of appreciation and a certificate. A copy of the acknowledgement letter was also sent to the mayor of each city in the legislator’s district.