For 23 years the Holz family has been fighting to eliminate cancer. This year, Rose Holz has been selected as Rice County’s Relay for Life honorary chair.
“We hold the (American) Cancer Society very dear to our hearts as a family,” Holz said.
She has served on the committee for over a decade and has personal experience with cancer.
In 1997, Holz’s then 10-year-old daughter, Melissa was diagnosed with leukemia. Melissa went through months of chemotherapy and was declared cancer free after receiving a stem cell transplant. She recently celebrated her 34th birthday. The following year, the Holz family joined Relay for Life under the team name “Marching for Melissa.”
“It's just extremely difficult watching somebody you love, so you know, with Melissa it was so hard, but we had so much optimism that we were going to beat that cancer and she did,” Holz said.
Then in December 2018, Holz’s husband, Carl was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and began radiation and chemotherapy. He was scheduled to have a surgery on June 10, 2019 to remove the tumor, but doctors discovered the cancer had spread to his liver.
“At that point they told us to cherish the time we had left. We had four months to the day. That was on June 10 and he passed away on Oct. 10,” Holz said.
This year the family has changed their team name to “It’s a Family Fight” to honor Carl.
Holz’s personal experience with the disease motivates her to participate in the Relay For Life every year. The community-based event raises funds to go toward the American Cancer Society to help improve cancer survival, provide resources to cancer patients and fund research to cure cancer.
“There are so many people that we know that have been affected by this horrible disease that we just feel that we want more success stories,” Holz said. “We want more stories about Melissa and less stories about Carl.”
Family has always been important to Holz. She credits her closely-knit family for the incredible support they have shown throughout the years.
“When you go through things you just realize how important your family is and your friends and the support that they can give you, Holz said.
Although as a caregiver, she admits it was sometimes difficult to accept that support.
“My whole life I’ve just been a giver, so it was extremely difficult for me to be on the other side of that and have to be the one to accept help and to accept other people’s kindness and generosity,” she said.
Each year, Holz is joined by her family, which often includes her children, brother, sister-in-law, nieces and nephew among others. Last year the family was making prayer bags for Carl, this year they will be making memory bags.
“This is our 23rd year fighting for this, we just didn't know how personal it would get,” Holz said. “You think once you have cancer, you almost wanna say you can check that off your list, not that it's a thing you want to check off, but then you can't imagine you’re going to get hit with it again in the family.”
A changing world provides opportunities to appreciate life
Relay for Life event planners had to get creative this year to accommodate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 guidelines. For Rice County that means setting up a drive through luminaria. People are invited to drive through the Rice County Fairgrounds to view the thousands of luminary bags on display Friday.
The adjustments were necessary because cancer patients have a higher risk of getting COVID-19 due to their weakened immune system. While the change was disheartening for some, the Holz family understands the modification. They have always looked forward to the annual event and are one of the few teams that walk all night long.
“Our mindset had to change so we just said you know the world is crazy right now and things are going crazy, things are stopping and starting, but cancer never stops and so we can’t either,” Holz said.
After Melissa won her battle with cancer, Holz learned to not stress about the little things in life.
“Life is too short and we’re not promised a tomorrow, so just treasure the gift you have each day,” she said
Holz looks forward to the solace and beauty Friday evening will bring, when the sky is dark and candles in the luminary bags are lit. The evening will be an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate those that have survived, pray for those who are fighting and remember people that have been lost to cancer.
“We aren't going to let this COVID craziness of the world right now hinder our spirits,” Holz said. “We still know we have to be positive. We still know that we are going to do the best we can.”