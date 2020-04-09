Faribault Public Schools is looking for volunteers to sew masks for its child care workers, food service staff and volunteers.
To put together the masks, volunteers will need the following a sewing machine, 100 percent cotton fabric (pre-shrunk), thread, scissors, pins, and an iron and ironing board.
Anyone needing fabric can pick it up at Faribault High School from 8-10 a.m. Monday, April 13. Masks can be dropped off in a receptacle at Roosevelt Elementary Door 2 daily between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Find instructions for making the masks at bit.ly/34oS0zm.
Anyone with questions while putting the masks together should contact FACS teacher Kaylee Wiens at kwiens@faribault.k12.mn.us.