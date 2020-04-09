Sewing masks

Claire Weintraub sews a face mask, a covering now recommended for use in public by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo courtesy of Chris Haughton)

Faribault Public Schools is looking for volunteers to sew masks for its child care workers, food service staff and volunteers.

To put together the masks, volunteers will need the following a sewing machine, 100 percent cotton fabric (pre-shrunk), thread, scissors, pins, and an iron and ironing board.

Anyone needing fabric can pick it up at Faribault High School from 8-10 a.m. Monday, April 13. Masks can be dropped off in a receptacle at Roosevelt Elementary Door 2 daily between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Find instructions for making the masks at bit.ly/34oS0zm.

Anyone with questions while putting the masks together should contact FACS teacher Kaylee Wiens at kwiens@faribault.k12.mn.us.

Tags

Load comments