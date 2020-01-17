As he prepares retirement at the end of next month, Judge John Cajacob has left a significant impact on almost everyone involved in Rice County's legal system over his decade on the bench and more than 30 years as a private practice attorney.
Born in the small western Minnesota town of Graceville, Cajacob earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota and his law degree from William Mitchell College of Law. After his graduation from law school he and his wife were eager to move to a smaller town.
They settled in Faribault, where Cajacob set up his own law firm in 1979. As a private practice attorney, he was a frequent presence in the Rice County Courthouse, representing clients in criminal defense, family law and bankruptcy cases.
Cajacob won the respect of his colleagues, becoming president of the Fifth District of the Minnesota State Bar Association. He was also very active in his faith community, Divine Mercy Catholic Church, and served as chair of the Consolidated Catholic School Board.
Cajacob’s breadth of legal experience made him a logical candidate for a judicial appointment. That opportunity finally came in 2010, when then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty named him to succeed Judge Bernard Borene, a 26 year veteran of the bench.
According to Cajacob, about 75% of the cases he’s heard over his time as Third District Court Judge related to the work he did in private practice. With that experience he’s done his best to be fair and diligent in his jurisprudence.
“A trial judge has a fair amount of discretion in certain areas,” he said.”You have to use your common sense as well as the law.”
On the bench, Cajacob said he worked closely with many of his fellow judges and often consulted them for support and advice in difficult cases. As when he had his own private practice, he often found the criminal law cases to be the most fascinating — and knotty.
Cajacob said that even after all the years he served as an attorney, he never tired of working with complicated situations and people in the hope of finding the best outcome possible.
“I like people, and you deal with lots and lots of people in law,” he said. “It’s interesting and challenging.”
Cajacob found his role with the Rice County Treatment Court particularly rewarding. He took over the position as Treatment Court Judge at the beginning of 2018 upon the retirement of Judge Tom Neuville, who helped to found the county's program in 2014.
Each week, Cajacob presides over a drug court, with many of the treatment program’s participants in attendance. During the week offenders with substance abuse issues work with a team of professionals in the justice system to help them abstain from the behaviors that brought them into court. Meanwhile, they are able to work, live in the community and put their lives back together, regaining trust along the way. The model has become extremely popular, with more than 3,000 drug courts set up across the country.
Rice County Attorney John Fossum, who's known Cajacob for more than two decades, praised Cajacob's work with the treatment court, saying that its enrollees had benefited significantly from his presence.
"He’s won a lot of respect from treatment court participants, and he certainly enjoys the work," Fossum said.
Cajcaob turns 70 in April, the mandatory retirement age for judges established by the state legislature in 1973. As a retired state judge he can still fill in from time to time, and plans on doing so.
With Cajacob's retirement, Rice County will get its second new jurist in three years. Britt Ackerman, a partner with Northfield's Hvistendahl, Moersch, Dorsey & Hahn law firm, said that she's among many who will miss Cajacob's wisdom and experience on the bench.
"He was a great jurist," she said. "He's always been known to be warm and kind, which is a great comfort to people appearing before him."
Retirement will give him more time to spend on a diverse set of hobbies, which include photography, cooking and gardening. He says he also plans on traveling with his wife and is anticipating becoming a grandfather this spring.
Cajacob and his wife have no plans to move, but after 40 years at the heart of Rice County’s legal system, retirement marks a big change. Cajacob says he’ll be more than a bit sad to not come into work every day and see the people he’s worked with for so long.
“I will miss part of it, mainly the camaraderie," he said wistfully. "I’ve made a lot of friends over the years.”