Earlier this week, construction workers began to tear down buildings at 27 Third St. NW and 225 First Ave. NW.
The demolition ends a nearly year-long saga over the fate of the buildings triggered by the city's decision to purchase them to make room for a parking lot. A dire need for more downtown parking has been identified by the city's parking commission.
The demolition of both buildings was objected to by the city's Heritage Preservation Commission because of their historic merits. Originally known as Columbia Hall, the Third Street building was built around 1875.
It once housed a public hall and stage that were often used for events, especially prior to the completion of the Faribault Opera House in 1893. Over the years, it has been used in many ways, including as an armory, implement dealer, hardware store, restaurant/saloon, and most recently hair salon.
The building has been heavily modified and suffered from lack of proper maintenance. Nonetheless, the upper floor retained historic, Italianate style windows, harkening back to its days as a public venue.
Last December, the city purchased that building and its First Avenue neighbor for $238,930. The city intended to demolish the buildings to make way for a new public parking.
After the HPC declined to give the council permission to demolish the building, it ordered an analysis from engineering and architecture firm ISG, which found that the city would need to spend nearly $3 million to get the building back into usable, safe condition.
After seeing the report, the HPC reversed itself and signed off on the city's decision to raze the Third Street building, but still opposed demolition of the First Avenue building. The commission maintained that the smaller building, built in 1960, represents a rare remaining example of mid-century modern style.
Ultimately, the council overrode its commission and authorized the demolition of both buildings.