The Faribault Parks and Recreation Department has announced its Concert in the Park lineup set to kick off June 10.
The series – a summer staple in the community – continues to benefit the area by not only building on its reputation as an inviting, art-friendly town, but even more so by enlarging and enhancing leisure options, while also creating additional opportunities to socialize.
This is the series 134th year.
All concerts will be held at 7 p.m. in Faribault's Central Park, except the final performance on Aug. 19, which takes place at the River Bend Nature Center to help the nonprofit raise awareness about this community asset. Parks and Rec will also offer three visual art classes with local artist Kate Langlais on June 10, June 24 and July 29. These classes are free, but pre-registration is required at the Parks and Recreation website, ci.faribault.mn.us/632/Parks-Recreation.
Additionally this year, the Parks and Recreation Department will solicit donations leading up to the series due to tighter restrictions surrounding grant dollars. Anyone wishing to donate should call 507-334-2064.
June 10 - Back Up & Push brings to the stage an infectious enthusiasm for a straight-forward and unvarnished traditional bluegrass sound.
June 17 - Gold Star Band is a group of six Mankato-area musicians who love playing classic and current country music.
June 24 - Little Chicago is a cover band for hits of the 1960s and 1970s, based in New Prague, with a focus on pop/rock music, with a smattering of country.
July 1 - Tony Rook Band gives a high-energy performance that brings a universal appeal to the world of bluegrass.
July 8 - Roe Family Singers are a good-time, old-time hillbilly band from the tiny community of Kirkwood Hollow, Minnesota.
July 15 - The Everett Smithson Band brings you music from up and down the big river with the Music of the Mississippi show.
July 22 - Eclipse is a versatile and unique duo consisting that will take you on a nostalgic musical journey.
July 29 - Dee Miller Band - From her early days as a child listening to her mother singing the blues around the house in Maplewood, MN, Dee has been a singer.
Aug. 5 - Bend in the River Big Band is one of the Twin Cities top jazz big bands.
Aug. 12 - Kidsdance DJs spin the hottest new music, the coolest classics and non-stop contests — activities for today’s absolute best parties.
Aug. 19 - Jivin’ Ivan and the Kings of Swing have been making music together for over a decade, playing music from the Golden Era performed with flair and expertise.