Faribault’s Planning Commission has sent a proposed ordinance to the City Council to relax one part of a local developer’s three year old agreement while calling on him to complete the rest of the agreement.
In 2017, Dale “Skip” Schwartz, of Faribo Plumbing and Heating, was allowed to install a chain link fence closer to 24th Street NW than the existing building facade, even though city ordinance only allowed a fence of 3 feet that close to the street.
Schwartz said that he wanted to move his fence in order to line up with those of neighboring properties. The council approved the variance but asked him to put in a new fence, rather than simply moving the existing one. A befuddled Schwartz told the Planning Commission that he wasn’t aware of that provision of the variance, even though he had signed off on the agreement. Notably, it wasn’t the first time that Schwartz had failed to live up to his full agreement with the city.
In 2014, the city signed off on Schwartz’s site plan but with eight conditions on development, including the paving of a proposed parking lot set back at least 10 feet from the front lot line, which required small alterations in the design.
While the site plan was approved too late for work to take place in 2014, Schwartz got to work on several of its provisions in 2015. Yet five years later, others requirements remain unfinished, including a requirement that pavement in the front be replaced with sod. In regard to the variance, Schwartz said that his failure to abide by the agreement was a simple oversight. After being prodded by city officials he is in the process of removing the blacktop and making other changes, though they won’t be complete before winter hits.
Under the resolution approved by the Planning Commission, Schwartz would not be required to install fencing. City Planner Dave Wanberg said that only makes sense given that in 2019, the council repealed the ordinance that required the variance in the first place.
Schwartz couldn’t hide his befuddlement at why he was being asked to make alterations to his property so many years after the project was approved. On the other side, Wanberg said he doesn’t understand why the issues weren’t addressed by the property owner.
“The site work never got done, even though it should have,” he said. “We’re trying to fix that.”
According to Wanberg and Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen the recent push regarding Schwartz’s property is just one part of a much larger effort to get property owners to live up to what they agreed to.
Wanberg said that although the large majority of property owners fulfill all requirements of the development agreements they reach with the City Council, a few do not. While limited staff time has reduced the city’s enforcement abilities, it’s been a priority of the council.
Over the last year, Wanberg said that inspectors with the Community and Economic Development Department have identified roughly 20 properties throughout Faribault where agreements with the city have not been followed in full.
Since then, the city has worked with each property owner to help them meet the terms of their agreement. Wanberg said that although not all properties have not yet been addressed and some may not have been identified, progress has been made.
In many cases, such as Schwartz’s, Wanberg said that property owners may had good intentions and moved in a timely manner to implement most of the agreement. Still, Kuennen said that more needs to be done.
“We’re doing our best to make sure we have follow through with all projects but a handful slip through the cracks,” she said. “If they don’t want to complete the whole agreement, that process has to go through City Council.”
Planning Commission member Chuck Ackman, a former mayor, said that his views on upholding agreements between the city and developers have changed over the years. Earlier on in his career, the former mayor would have preferred a more “black and white” approach.
“When there’s a CUP and someone agrees to something, you dig your heels in,” he said. “Younger Chuck would enjoy that fight.”
Ackman said that he still understands the frustration city staff and councilors may feel when a carefully crafted agreement is not followed by a developer. However, he said that particularly as many local businesses struggle, now is not the time to draw a hard line in the sand.
“I don’t see the logic of beating up a local businessman who’s trying to make it,” he said. “I understand that city staff want to live to fight another day and get one off the books.”