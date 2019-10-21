The Inn at Shattuck St. Mary’s is hosting the second annual Deck the Halls fundraiser on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise funds for local cancer patients.
The fundraiser is an initiative of the District One Hospital Auxiliary, which seeks to raise funds for District One needs to help improve the hospital’s quality of care and provide for patients in their time of need. The auxiliary fund operates the Angel’s Attic gift shop at District One year round and uses the proceeds on items such as a medical prescription assistance program, hospital furnishings and gifts and toys for hospitalized children.
Last year, Deck the Halls was successful at raising money for the hospital’s prescription fund, which has partnered with the Faribault Public Schools to ensure that children don’t go without needed medications.
The first Deck the Halls event was such a hit that the Auxiliary decided to make it an annual event. The group plans on raising funds for a slightly different purpose each year, and this year, all proceeds from the event will go to District One Hospital’s Virginia Piper Cancer Institute.
The Institute seeks to help cancer patients and their families right here in Faribault through the tremendous strain of cancer, by providing needed treatment, comfort and guidance.
The Cancer Institute also seeks to reduce the rate of cancer diagnoses and fatalities through preventative care and early detection and treatment.
Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event will start as it did last year, with a social hour and shopping. A variety of gifts will be provided by Angel’s Attic, giving attendees the chance to get in some early Holiday shopping.
At 11 a.m., Mary Beth Gullickson of New Prague’s Cedar Brook Garden Center will be on hand to give holiday decorating tips and ideas. Cedar Brook is also generously providing gifts for purchase.
The luncheon begins at 12:15, followed by Vendor Expo at 1. In addition to the meal, a refreshments will be provided throughout the event at a cash bar.
With a friendly atmosphere and delicious food catered by the Inn and Shattuck, Auxiliary Board President Bobbi Sumner said that the Auxiliary is looking forward to putting on a delightful afternoon benefiting those in need.
“It’s a nice social luncheon,” she said. “Good food, good company, and a good cause.”