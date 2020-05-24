The filing period for City Council and Rice County Board of Commissioners runs through 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.
As of Friday, incumbents Royal Ross and Jonathan Wood had filed for Faribault City Council. The third incumbent, Elizabeth Cap, has not said publicly whether she’ll seek another term. Kevin Voracek has indicated he’ll file for another term as the city’s mayor, but his name was not listed on the Secretary of State’s website Friday evening.
Candidates may file in person or by mail, if the filing is received during the filing period, 208 NW First Avenue, Faribault MN, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
For filing paperwork, see bit.ly/2ZvyYqv.
Restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic may affect the filing processes. Alternative methods of filing may be needed. Email hslechta@ci.faribault.mn.us or call 507-333-0353, to discuss possible alternate arrangements for filing before coming to City Hall.
A primary election will held Aug. 11 for any municipal office where more than two file for nomination. If no more than two file, their names shall be placed on the general election ballot as the nominees for that office.
A candidate may withdraw from the election by filing an affidavit of withdrawal with the City Clerk no later than 5 p.m. two days after the last day for filing affidavits of candidacy. The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Other county races
Northfield’s incumbents have filed to retain their seats with Rhonda Pownell looking for another term as the city’s mayor. Councilors Brad Ness (at-large) and David DeLong (Second Ward) also filed for re-election.
No candidates have yet filed for Northfield’s Fourth Ward. Erica Zweifel has said she won’t seek a fourth term. No one had filed for Dundas, Dennison and Nerstrand mayor and council, according to the state’s website.
County Commissioner Galen Malecha, who represents Rice County District 2 is so far the only filer in that district, as is incumbent Jeff Docken in District 5. Longtime Commissioner Jake Gillen (District 1) has two challengers: Joe Adamek, of Faribault, and Bill McDonald, also of Faribault.
Filing for School Board begins later this summer.