For decades, private organizations like Faribault Industrial Corp. helped bring new business and industry to Minnesota's cities, and allowed existing ones grow and thrive.
But as Minnesota cities began establishing economic development authorities in the late 1980s, the role of these corporations changed.
For Faribault Industrial Corp., that's about to change again. This week, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nort Johnson announced a partnership between the Chamber and the FIC in which the chamber will manage and lead the corporation's work.
The FIC, established in 1944, has a storied history. Its founders are a veritable Who's Who in Faribault: Donald Ochs, Luke Gallagher and Ruge Fleckenstein. Organizational papers were notarized by attorney Lucius Smith, who played football for the Golden Gophers.
For more than 75 years, the corporation promoted the city and financed projects that expanded the city's industrial tax base and brought jobs to town. It worked on the expansion of McQuay (now Daikin), assisted with land and a facility for Mercury Minnesota and Control Data, and land for Faribo Manufacturing and Genova. Its later worked to purchase and develop Air Tech Park after Faribault established its EDA.
In recent years, said corporation President Troy Zabinski, it's mostly provided gap financing, funding to make up the difference between what traditional lenders will provide and what's needed to make a project go. It current has one outstanding loan.
Members of the corporation want to do more, want to help build and enhance the efforts of the city's EDA and Chamber. What that will look like isn't yet known. A strategy session between the corporation and Johnson is in the works.
Among the questions to be considered, said MRG Tool and Die's Rod Gramse, who also sits on the FIC board: "How can we collaborate to help projects be successful in Faribault? What tools and resources are critical?"
While discussions about the partnership have been in the works for a couple of years, Johnson said, it's been clear for some time that the FIC needed a dedicated point person if it were to continue its work.
FIC board members all work full-time, making economic development a sideline, albeit an important one. Contracting with the Chamber, which already works with the business community made sense, said Zabinski, MetCon's CFO.
"Including the Faribault Industrial Corp. in their toolbox make sense," he said.
Johnson expects he'll expand the Chamber's staff to accommodate the additional work, but that existing staff will also be involved where there's crossover into their areas of expertise.
Zabinski says the FIC has capital to invest in the right project, and that it's looking to "do more."
The agreement, said Johnson, not only blends, but enhances the Chamber's existing work.
"We're really looking at empowering our community," he said, "lifting this community so that our most important assets — the school district, downtown, institutions like the hospital and South Central College — remain strong."