With 10 candidates running to fill the three open seats on the Faribault School Board, one incumbent, one newcomer and one previous School Board member earned the highest number of votes.
School Board member Jerry Robicheau, who earlier in the year was appointed to the School Board to fill a vacancy, will continue serving on the Faribault School Board along with newcomer Casie Steeves and Richard Olson, who served on the board from 2007-19.
Steeves earned 16.6% of the vote with 5,079 followed by Olson with 4,220 votes (13.8%) and Robicheau with 4,183 votes (13.8%). The Faribault School Board will canvass the return of votes at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13 during a special School Board meeting.
Other candidates who ran for School Board included Damian Baum, Andrea Calderon, Ahmed Hassan, Travis McColley, Bradley Olson, Terry Pounds and Sonny Wasilowski. School Board members Yvette Marthaler and Jason Engbrecht conclude their four-year terms this year. Neither of them ran for re-election.
“We’re super fortunate as a community to have so many people willing to serve right away, so I feel fortunate no matter who I serve with,” Steeves said.
Steeves is a 2005 Faribault High School graduate employed as the events and marketing director of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. The Faribault School Board will mark her first government experience.
During her term, Steeves said she hopes to promote the positive aspects of Faribault Public Schools and work collaboratively with the business community as well as Falcons parents. She is particularly interested in promoting trade education and any education the seven-period day at Faribault High School makes possible.
With 12 prior years on the School Board, Olson said he looks forward to bringing a conservative perspective to the board for the next four years.
“I’m very proud to serve the people of our district, and I thank them a lot for sending me back on the board,” Olson said.
Olson’s son Bradley Olson also ran for a seat on the School Board this year and raked in a total of 3,060 votes. Olson said he’s proud of his son for doing well in his race.
One topical issue that drove Olson’s decision to run for School Board again was the district’s discussion about discontinuing its athletic cooperative agreement with Bethlehem Academy. While some board members support dissolving the cooperative agreement, Olson opposes it. He is also a strong proponent of making schools safe and secure, particularly during the pandemic.
Robicheau also served on the Faribault School Board from 2009-17, and applied for the vacant position earlier this year after John Currie resigned. Upon learning the results, Robicheau said he’s pleased and thanked the voters for their confidence in his leadership.
Robicheau’s number one concern within the district right now is surviving the financial fallout from COVID-19 and the changes that will come with it for students, educators and the district's budget. He also wants to consider how to retain high-quality teachers, given conversations about budget cuts, address the diversity in the district, and find a strong replacement for Superintendent Todd Sesker who retired in June 2019, but is serving on an interim basis through June 2022.
“I also want to congratulate the other winners who I will be serving with and thank those who stepped forward to run for the School Board,” Robicheau said. “It was a dynamic group of candidates, and I’m very honored to be elected back to the School Board and look forward to serving to the fullest.”