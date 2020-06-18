While they still need approval from the City Council, 3 Ten Event Center owner Ryan Ernster’s latest plan to add new amenities has gotten a stamp of approval from Faribault’s Planning Commission.
With no opposition and little controversy, the commission endorsed the concept of a rooftop outdoor dining and drinking patio. Though the patio would be above 3 Ten, it would actually connect to Ernster’s new, smaller event center at 306 Central Ave.
Ernster always wanted a deck at 3 Ten and given the limited space available downtown, a rooftop deck was the only viable option. It will provide another appealing amenity for couples — albeit one that is seasonal and dependent on fickle Minnesota weather.
Ernster said that the patio will be at the same height as the ballroom of the new event center, the 3 Ten Loft. He said that would provide the new event center with additional versatility, enabling space for a wide variety of events.
“Living in Minnesota, we value nice spring, summer and fall days, so we wanted to find a spot for a patio,” he said “I think it will work out very nicely.”
The project was made possible after Ernster purchased 306 Central Ave. last year. With assistance from the city’s Economic Development Authority and Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Ernster embarked on the difficult task of saving a troubled building. The 19th-century structure sits in the heart of Faribault’s Downtown Historic District and boasts a storied history. At one time, it was used as a drugstore, cosmetology school and a part of the Security National Bank.
Until Ernster bought it, the building had been vacant after suffering a July 2019 roof collapse. With the cost of repairing it potentially dwarfing its value, the former owner reportedly showed little interest in fixing it up, instead leaving it exposed to the elements.
In total, the city provided $100,000 in assistance, the amount Ernster estimated would be needed to cover repair costs. In order to convert the building into a new event center, Ernster estimated an additional cost of about $130,000. In exchange, Ernster promised a thorough reconstruction of the structure, which had reached a breaking point after years of neglect. Had he not offered to buy and repair the building, the city could have found itself forced to sue the then owner to force him to fix it up.
Making his case before a skeptical HRA, Ernster touted 3 Ten’s success in bringing about 19,000 people to Faribault each year. He said that by expanding into 306 Central, he could potentially bring another 6,500 visitors annually to the city.
In addition to weddings, Ernster said that a renovated, expanded upper floor could host smaller events for businesses and community organizations. While 3 Ten can host large gatherings of up to 450 guests, The Loft will be much cozier, with a maximum capacity of 150.
Ernster has also committed to hosting regular community events at the new events center, as part of his agreement with the HRA. He said that on a warm summer’s night or cool fall evening, the deck could make for a picture-perfect community gathering space.
“We could have community events, open to the public, with live music,” he said. “Hopefully the deck will get a lot of use.”
For the most part, Ernster has said that he expects the deck to be used for cocktail parties. Without any permanent furniture, its use will be limited, but the proposal requires the approval of a Conditional Use Permit due to the site’s proximity to residential units. Given the building’s relatively short stature, the deck will only provide limited views of Faribault’s downtown. But its location will help to ensure a degree of privacy and limit noise pollution. Ernster plans on closing the deck by 10 p.m., further minimizing any disturbance.
Ernster said that pending final approvals, he hopes the project will be complete by Sept. 1. Once it’s done, he hopes to hold a community open house and invite past clients of 3 Ten to see the new space.