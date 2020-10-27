For many students from low-income and/or immigrant families, distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic has proven a challenge. Now, the Faribault Diversity Coalition has set up a program to help them.
In coordination with the Faribault Public Schools, the FDC has launched “Learning Pod,” a free program for distance learners. With one-on-one assistance from certified teachers, students can get much needed help with their homework.
Currently, the program serves students in elementary and middle school. However, program coordinator Martha Schultz said that she’s working on making a similar program available for high schoolers.
With grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice, the program will continue through the end of December. Faribault School Board member Carolyn Treadway, who secured the grant dollars, says she hopes more funding can be found to continue it into the new year.
“Distance learning is hard for all families, but particularly hard for families that may not be proficient in technology,” Treadway said. “We’re looking to support both distance learners and those who may be partially distance learning.”
Treadway’s other projects include helping to secure funding for winter clothing, school supplies and internet hotspots for students in need. She said that the idea for the “distance pods” is to lessen the opportunity gap between students in high- and low-income families.
“When we found how more affluent families are addressing the gap in distance learning (through tutors), we thought, why wouldn’t we try to provide that to other families locally?” she said.
Distance learning pods are currently offered two times a day on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at the FDC’s downtown office at 324 Central Ave N. The first shift is from 9:30 to 11:30 am with a second from noon to 2 p.m.. Free bus transportation is provided to and from the FDC.
The program isn't yet full, but Schultz said that each class is limited to 10 students. That limit will likely stay even with the program set to get more room as nnon-perishable foods that have clogged the back since the Faribault Food Shelf closed are now set to be moved to a soon to open food shelf in town.
FDC Project Manager Peter van Sluis noted that Schultz goes to great lengths to keep the program safe for everyone involved. That includes a robust commitment to social distancing and mask wearing and wiping down surfaces regularly.
“We’re very much focused on small groups,” Schultz noted. “We’re ensuring we do everything we can to keep the kids safe.”
Without the assistance of qualified tutors, Schultz said that it’s too easy for students to fall behind, particularly if their family’s understanding of technology is limited. Fortunately, she said that tutors work closely with FPS teachers to make sure nothing is missed.
“We have a great partnership with the Faribault school district,” she said. “We’re communicating with teachers every day to ensure we’re on the same page.”
Faribault Public Schools English Language Coordinator Sambath Ouk has played a key role in the program. Ouk has been at the center of a variety of initiatives designed to help low-income students, including the distribution of hotspots to families who can’t afford internet access.
In his role as EL Coordinator, Ouk regularly surveys students from low-income and immigrant families and has referred several to the Learning Pod program. Still, he encouraged students who feel they could benefit from it to reach out to Schultz.
“I feel this will be a great help to our students who are doing distance learning but have difficulties getting the support they need at home,” he said.