Despite 20 meetings in the last two years, the Medford City Council once again tabled any decision on the Main Street reclamation project until after the November election.
“I empathize with the public who feel they aren’t listened to because they aren’t sitting right here in front of us,” said Mayor Lois Nelson during a special meeting for the city council on Wednesday, which was closed to the public to attend in-person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “This [Hwy.] 45 and Main Street project has resulted in more special meetings than any project this council has been involved with within memory.”
The special meeting was streamed live on Facebook and Owatonna Live for the public to view in real time.
The special meeting was called with the intention that the council would officially approve or deny a resolution ordering improvement and preparation of plans for the Main Street reclamation, presented by City Engineer Joe Duncan with Bolton & Menk. Updates and changes on the potential project have been ongoing and the focus is on the need to replace a water main that was installed in the 1950s, which has had more than eight breaks. The Steele County Board of Commissioners said it will require a continuous, two-way left turn lane throughout the entirety of the project in order for the county to be a part of the funding, after which Duncan made adjustments to the project and brought the estimated cost down nearly $100,000 from the initial price tag.
Because the road is a county state aid highway, the county will be covering 75% of the cost on all state-aid eligible items, with the remaining cost falling on the city. The current estimated cost sits at $2.2 million.
Following Duncan’s presentation, however, and listening to several comments from the public, the council largely agreed to put any official decision on the project on hold yet again until after the upcoming election, where Nelson and Councilor Matt Dempsey are both up for re-election and Councilor Marie Sexton will be leaving a vacant seat to be filled.
“Let the people speak and wait until after the election,” said Danny Thomas during public comment. “How do we know Bolton & Menk will be the city engineer after the election – they work on commission … we still have plenty of time in 2021 and 2022 to do [the project]. Listen to the people, we have time.”
Thomas, a former mayor of Medford, is challenging Nelson for the mayoral seat.
Sexton also called for a decision to be delayed until after the election, saying that because she won’t be sitting on the council any longer starting in January, she feels the new elected city officials should have input in the project. Dempsey echoed Sexton, adding that while it is unknown at this time if he will be re-elected he feels it is important to allow the voters to have their elected officials be the ones to make the decision on such a large and expensive project.
“I don’t think we need to do the project now is my opinion,” Dempsey said. “When we do see the project done, though, the water main needs to be done. I don’t want us to put down a new street on an old water main just to have to tear up a new street if there’s another break – I don’t think anyone wants to spend money on that.”
Aside from wanting to wait until after Election Day to make a decision, other concerns raised by the council and residents included the financial impact of the project during the pandemic, the inclusion of an eight-foot multi-use path on one side of the roadway, and the removal of on-street parking on the residential stretch of Main Street.
Nelson was the biggest advocate for the project to be approved during the special meeting, highlighting the urgency to take advantage of historically low interest rates. Duncan said they are currently seeing interest rates as low as 1%.