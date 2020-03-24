Parents at risk of abusing or neglecting their children continue being offered services even while social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Exchange Club Center for Family Unity’s top program is the Parent Mentoring Program, according to executive director Annette Duncan. This allows staff to visit homes of at-risk families and provide parents with strategies and techniques for managing negative emotions. However, the Exchange Club Center has a goal of raising $25,000 to staff these Parent Mentoring Program positions, which served 101 families throughout Dodge, Rice, Waseca, Steele and Freeborn counties in 2019.
“Right now our program is needed more than ever,” said Duncan. “Parents who used to have a bit of a break don’t have one.”
Unless Gov. Tim Walz issues a shelter-in-place order, plans continue for the second annual Night to Prevent Child Abuse, a fundraiser planned for 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at the Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary’s. Proceeds from the event staff positions involved in the Parent Mentor Program.
Following an adult prom night theme, the event starts with a social hour at 6 p.m., continues with a dinner at 7 p.m. and also includes a silent/live auction with a dance. Culture Band will provide live music, but a local DJ is secured as a backup plan.
“We’re looking to take a creative concept of having the members that are coming to the fundraiser go back to their childhood and let them connect that way to some of the importance of having friends and family and loved ones that support them,” said David Connelly, general manager of the Inn at Shattuck and member of the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity Board.
Since the Exchange Club Center celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, tickets are $35 for entry and the meal, provided by the Inn of Shattuck-St. Mary’s. Due to the capacity at the Inn of Shattuck, the Exchange Club Center is selling 150 tickets for the event. Duncan said about half the tickets are sold, and if no more sell by April 1, she may reduce the limit to allow more space for less guests.
Should the event be cancelled, the Exchange Club Center will go an alternative route to keep the fundraiser going.
“I think in these uncertain times we will practice creativity in the best interest of all people involved,” said Connelly. “Even if that means it moves to an online fundraiser, we’ll find ways to provide the support that the Exchange Club Center needs to provide for families in (the area).”
Mentoring parents
Duncan said Parent Mentor Program providers are still in the field, working with the families. Out of 40+ families, Duncan said only four have transitioned to online meetings. Mentors also check in with families before entering their homes to make sure no one has a cough or fever. The reason why online video is preferred over phone calls, said Duncan, is because it allows mentors to still see what’s happening in homes.
Terri Ross, a member of the Board of the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity and a mental health therapist, said the Parent Mentor Program has proven successful. The mentors teach parents to manage their own emotions and channel them in a way that won’t mentally or emotionally harm their children.
“They want to be better parents,” said Ross. “They want their children to be happy, so they’re reaching out for help.”
Clients, said Ross, may know no other way to parent because they were abused as children. Many are stressed by economic factors and being unable to find a place to live. The Exchange Club Center for Family Unity connects families to resources to reduce any additional stress.
According to results from the Exchange Center Club for Family Unity, 91% of families served through the Parent Mentor Program in 2019 learned and practiced positive parenting skills and disciplined techniques while 88% learned and used stress management skills. The program also prevented 203 children from entering out of home placement, and 24 children already in out of home placement returned to their homes an average of six months sooner. That saved taxpayers an average of $50,000 per child.
Since the Exchange Center Club is not government funded and relies on donations, grants and fundraisers, Ross said the Parent Mentor Program currently serves only parents who elect to receive the service, not referrals.
“I believe in the center and what we’re doing,” said Ross. “If we had more funding we could hire more parent mentors.”
Ross is also a member of the Faribault Noon Exchange Club, which contributes funds to the Exchange Center Club. She encourages those interested in becoming members to check out the Faribault Noon Exchange Club Facebook page to learn more.