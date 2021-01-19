Behind every glass of milk, container of yogurt, slice of cheese or pint of ice cream, is a dairy farmer/farm family who shares a desire to provide others with responsibly sourced dairy foods.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture and Health and Human Services' recently released its 2020-25 dietary guidelines, dairy's role in the diet continues to be essential and that the nutrients they provide are often under-consumed by Americans.
The new guidelines are good news for the more than 2,300 Minnesota dairy farmers, many of them in southern Minnesota. In January 2019, the region was home to over 43,000 dairy cattle, according the the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Of that, nearly half — 18,100 — were located in Goodhue County. Rice and Steele counties combined for just 9,400 total.
National Milk Producers Federation, which develops and carries out policies that advance dairy producers and their cooperatives, praised USDA and HHS for its reaffirmation, and pledged to continue efforts to broaden consideration of the latest science on dairy fats in the next examination of federal guidelines, released twice a decade. The guidelines reflect nearly two years of work beginning with the selection of the Scientific Advisory Committee, which drafts recommendations for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health and Human Services.
“USDA and HHS deserve praise for once again recognizing just how vital dairy is to the nation’s health and well-being," said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of of the federation said in a prior press release. "We encourage them to affirm that role even more clearly in the next iteration of the dietary guidelines, to reflect the positive contribution of dairy fats in diets that’s increasingly recognized in a growing body of evidence.”
Nutritiously delicious
Shirley Winslett, a registered dietitian working at Allina Health Owatonna Hospital, stresses the importance of the consumption of dairy's nutrients which all work together to help humans develop strong bones and teeth and keep muscles to functioning well.
For those who think they be experiencing lactose intolerance, Winslett encourages them to eliminate dairy from their diet for one week and add it back in while being on the lookout for symptoms of diarrhea or abdominal cramping, two good indicators of lactose intolerance. Those find they're intolerant can often manage symptoms through the consumption of a lactaid tablet or lactose-free milk. Winslett also recommends vegans or vegetarians get their calcium from dark, leafy green vegetables and/or broccoli. Fortified juice is another option for those looking to get calcium. Those with concerns about nutrient intake with lactose intolerance are encouraged to work with a registered dietitian.
Midwest Dairy Wellness Manager and registered dietitian Lisa Mccann said it's important to show that dairy has a vital nutrient for all ages, beginning at 6 months through adulthood. Midwest Dairy, based in St. Paul, works on behalf of 5,800 dairy farm families in 10 states to build demand and inspire consumer confidence. Mccann adds it's important to showcase dairy is a nutritious throughout the human life cycle.
One of the biggest changes is that milk, yogurt and cheese are recommended in the first-ever healthy eating patterns geared toward infants and toddlers from birth to 24 months. She says yogurt and cheese can be introduced as complimentary feeding options for infants beginning as early as 6 months of age. Together, the combination of all those pieces creates several opportunities to those three servings of dairy needed per day, whether it be in the traditional glass of milk, yogurt for a snack or for breakfast and cheese, which has so many uses in both entrees or for snacking.
"There's a lot of flexibility in products to meet the needs to get those three servings in," said Mccann. "That's the great thing for dairy, there's a lot of opportunity for selection to meet people's tastes, whether it be smoothies, iced coffee, oatmeal made with milk or hot chocolate made with milk. The possibilities are endless."
Mccann speculates Americans aren't consuming enough servings of dairy daily, due to the number of choices consumers have and with other beverages like pop/juice increasingly taking the place of milk. Mccann says dietary regulations are pretty specific that all milks aren't created equal and nutrients in actual cow's milk are recognized as superior. The only milk alternative mentioned that is nutritionally comparable to cow's milk is soy milk. While other types of milk — almond, coconut, rice, etc. —still have nutrients, the overall nutrition is not similar to that of cow's milk.
Other highlights of the new guidelines include dairy's continued recognition as a distinct food group and dairy’s reaffirmation as a source of four nutrients of public health concern, including potassium, calcium, and vitamin D, as well as iodine for pregnant women.