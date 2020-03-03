County prosecutors have charged two men involved in in separate crashes, alleging their impaired driving seriously injured another person.
According to court records, John James Prochaska, 42, of Shakopee, ran a stop sign at the Hwy. 19/70th Street intersection outside Lonsdale the morning of July 27, 2019, crashing his truck into an SUV eastbound on Hwy. 19. Both suffered serious injuries, Prochaska was reportedly taken by air ambulance to a metro hospital, the SUV driver was taken to District One Hospital.
Prochaska, who smelled of alcohol and was going in and out of consciousness, reportedly told the trooper "I messed up." Ambulance personnel also reported Prochaska smelled of alcohol and told them he had been out late at a bar.
The SUV driver, who suffered a broken pelvis, sacrum and rib, and has undergone extensive medical treatment for her injuries — reportedly told a state trooper at the scene of the crash that she didn't know what happened, but that she " just got hit." The State Patrol determined Prochaska was traveling at 55 mph when he entered the intersection.
A blood sample taken at the hospital nearly two hours after the crash showed Prochaska's blood alcohol content was .107, court records show.
Prochaska was charged by summons Tuesday with two counts of felony criminal vehicular operation and two counts of misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation. He's set to make his first appearance in court on March 25.
Charges: Driver had alcohol, drugs in his system
A Medford man, Darcey Maurice Andrews, 35, was charged Feb. 12 with driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, causing a Dec. 23, 2018 crash at Baseline Drive and 230th Street south of Faribault. His passenger, who is not named in court documents, was seriously injured, suffering a fractured tibia, spinal injuries, and rib and coccyx fractures.
Rice County Sheriff's investigators determined Andrews was driving south on Baseline Road, but didn't stop at the T intersection with 230th Street, causing his car to jump the ditch on the south side of 230th Street. Investigators believe the car was airborne for 15 yards before hitting the ditch embankment and coming to a stop.
Andrews was also injured, he reportedly had two broken legs and a broken wrist.
While waiting for medical personnel to arrive, the deputy reported Andrews smelled of alcohol and an open can of beer was on the seat next to Andrews.
Andrews was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, his passenger was taken to District One and then airlifted to St. Mary's.
A blood sample taken at the hospital showed Andrews' blood alcohol content was .044, below the legal limit, but also show he had a THC concentration of 3.10 micrograms per liter.
He faces three counts of criminal vehicular operation. His first appearance in court is March 18.