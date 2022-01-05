If you’ve found yourself in backed-up traffic around Division Street and Third Avenue during school days, it may be time to find an alternate route.
Faribault city officials panned a staff recommendation Monday that would have added a fourth stop sign in the southwest corner. Public Works Director Travis Block said the goal was to improve the flow of traffic.
“It can be confusing for people who don’t know the area,” he said.
Block visited the intersection a few times to study it and found traffic congestion during pick-up and drop-off times at nearby Divine Mercy Catholic School on Third Avenue. But Councilor Peter van Sluis said he drives through several times a day, even when school buses are “in full swing,” and has never seen a problem.
Van Sluis said he asked about a dozen bus drivers what they thought about adding a fourth stop sign.
“The overwhelming response was ‘Why?’,” he said. “People have not seen any congestion.”
Councilors were also concerned that adding the stop could prove hazardous in winter weather when the streets are covered with snow and ice. Royal Ross said drivers coming from the west might have trouble stopping, because the sign would sit at the crest of a hill. Mayor Kevin Voracek said the hill could also cause problems for vehicles with a manual transmission. While school traffic affects the intersection, Councilor Tom Spooner said the grade school “is within three years of being gone.”
City Administrator Tim Murray suggested making the change in the late spring when school is out. The ground would be softer at that time, making it easier to install warning signs to signal a change in the traffic pattern.
“For the two-and-a-half hours a day when it doesn’t matter,” Voracek said, “I would prefer to leave it where it is. I think people are used to it.”
The question, he added, is how to make the intersection better for the next three or four years. He suggested working with the school to improve traffic flow. Ross said he would also favor looking at the intersection again when the school closes.
A second recommendation from Block got unanimous approval and stirred a bit of conversation about 15-minute downtown parking spots. Public Works staff recommended a change to six stalls located in front of the U.S. Post Office building on Third Street NE.
Parking there is currently restricted to 15 minutes between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Block said the hours don’t align with the Post Office hours or those of neighboring businesses. Before officials approved a 2018 parking map, the limit was in effect 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Councilor Janna Viscomi asked whether a business owner could get a 15-minute parking stall in front of their business changed.
“It doesn’t make sense that there are spaces in front of some of these small businesses,” she said.
The answer to her question, which she said came from a downtown business owner, was apparently no. The 15-minute spaces at block midpoints are meant to serve all businesses on the block, Ross pointed out. Voracek said that he frequently uses those stalls when he picks up food from downtown restaurants.