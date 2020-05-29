A modest but vocal crowd gathered in front of the Faribault Police Station Friday night to protest the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
In unison, they chanted "Black lives matter" and "I can't breathe," the latter a Floyd's plea as he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground in south Minneapolis Wednesday, a police officer's knee on his neck.
In addition to the 100 or so protesters was a steady stream of cars heading east on Fourth Street, unusual for a Friday evening in downtown. Most honked their horns, others rolled down their windows and yelled their support.
"We want justice for (George) Floyd," said Ahmed Garul, who organized the protest, spreading the message on social media.