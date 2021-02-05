Mantorville Apartment Fire

A 12-unit apartment building in Mantorville was the scene of a deadly fire on Thursday morning. One woman has died and two other tenants are currently in critical condition in Rochester, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. (Photo courtesy of KTTC)

Law enforcement has identified the person who died in the Thursday morning apartment building fire in Mantorville.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Cynthia Ferguson is the sole fatality. She lived in apartment 11 and the cause of her death is still unknown.

First responders were dispatched to the scene of an active fire at the 12-unit apartment building at 6:37 a.m. Thursday at 507 Chestnut St. in Mantorville. According to the Sheriff’s Office, callers reported that they were trying to get others out of the building.

Law enforcement and firefighters worked to get everyone out of the building and all the occupants have been accounted for. While the total number of people displaced by the fire is unknown at this time, five people were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester to be treated for various levels of smoke inhalation.

Two tenants remain in critical condition, according to the Sheriff’ Office.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

