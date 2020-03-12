Once a month, ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) pastors in the Southeastern Minnesota Synod gather to share educational resources and presentations related to faith.
This month, the Rev. Mark Johnson of First English Lutheran Church in Faribault invited the pastors in his synod to tour the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center mosque in Faribault. Johnson had visited the mosque before, with confirmation students, and connected with Islamic Center volunteer Bashir Omar to arrange the interfaith meeting Thursday morning.
“I think that listening to and learning [Muslims’] values is one of the ways we get to know our neighbors,” Johnson said. “… We want to set an example by having this kind of gathering.”
Two representatives of the Islamic Resource Group (IRG) — Executive Director John Emery and Chairman Rashed Ferdous — delivered a presentation to the pastors during their mosque visit. Based in St. Anthony, IRG largely provides these presentations to school teachers.
Emery, a graduate of Apple Valley High School, learned to speak Arabic as a translator in the U.S. Army. He converted to Islam as an adult and explained that IRG gives him a way to serve both the Muslim and Minnesota communities that have provided opportunities to him.
During Emery’s PowerPoint presentation, guests learned Muslim terminology and details about the religion’s teachings. For example, “As-salamu alaykum” means “Peace be with you” in Arabic. Emery explained that Muslims believe in a loving and merciful God who created all humans, and the word “Muslim” means “one who submits to God’s will.” Muslims believe Jews, Christians and Muslims all worship the same God, said Emery, and believe Jesus was a prophet. Through the angel Gabriel, Muslims believe God’s last revelation to humanity was to the profit Muhammad.
Muslims pray five times a day, and unless they are family members, men and women are not permitted to pray next to one another. They pray facing the northeast toward the Kabah, or center of the Great Mosque of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, which they believe Abraham built. Many Muslims take pilgrimages to Mecca at least once in their lifetime, if they have the means to do so.
During Ramadan, a time of fasting and prayer, Muslims refrain from food and water from dawn until sunset. Ramadan begins April 24 this year, so Emery explained the period of fasting in Minnesota will start at about 4:20 a.m. and end around 8:30 p.m. this year.
Emery also explained two major holidays held in conjunction with Ramadan: Eid al-Fitr, which is the festival of breaking fast, and Eid al-Adha, the most important festival of sacrifice that involves fellowship, gift-giving and plenty of food.
During his portion of the talk, Ferdous highlighted misconceptions about the Muslim faith and answered questions from the pastors in attendance.
Contrary to popular belief, Ferdous said Islam does not advocate for the oppression of women. Instead, certain cultures may influence oppression that may occur.
“There is nothing in Islamic teaching that says to treat women as second class,” Ferdous said.
He spoke about the hijab, the head covering women and girls often wear, as a traditional practice that comes from the Quran, which Muslims believe to be the literal word of God. While forcing females to wear the hijab is contrary to Islamic teaching, which says there is no compulsion in religion, Ferdous said many women choose to wear it for God. Young girls, seeing their mothers wear the hijab, often want to wear it as well.
Most pastors in attendance indicated with a show of hands that they knew women in Saudi Arabia aren’t allowed to drive cars, but few knew that the prime minister of Bangladesh, which has the fourth-largest Muslim population in the world, is female. To his point, Ferdous said, “If anyone in your congregation does something bad, that’s what’s in the press.”
Following the presentation, the group as a whole feasted on sambusas, pastries with a savory filling, and continued conversations. John Matthews, retired pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Apple Valley, icontinued speaking with Emery and Ferdous afterward.
“It’s never right to compare the best of your tradition with the worst of another,” Matthews said. “That’s a lot of our education. People really have to choose what they listen to.”