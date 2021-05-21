Divine Mercy Catholic School students in preschool through fifth grade had the opportunity to pet and learn more about calves, piglets, kids, lambs, kittens, bunnies and chicks on Thursday.
Despite the bursts of light rain throughout the day in Faribault, it's apparent that both Bethlehem Academy FFA Members and DMCS students equally enjoyed participating in the chapter's first baby animal day.
Through experience and learning how other schools FFA chapters operated, BA ag instructor Casi Story wanted to bring in similar ideas to the newly formed BA FFA Chapter. Story said baby animal day is a standard activity many FFA chapters host this time of year as a way to wrap up the year with a fun, educational activity. In this particular case, Story said it's also a good way for the rest of the student body to learn what FFA is and how fun it can be.
To ensure equal time was available for all students to see each breed of animal, students were excused from class in various groups based on grade level. The first rotation of students began at 9:30 a.m., with the last group there until 2:30 p.m. Each group received 45 total minutes to see and pet the animals and were then divided in groups of five or six at each station. Originally anticipating being able to set up in the back parking lot on the south west side of the school, Story developed a rain-day plan just in case. The FFA members were able to use the school's greenhouse and small sheds to house the animals for the day.
Many FFA members volunteered their time to teach students about the animals and show them how to properly hold the animals. Seventh graders Brecken Kaderlick and Luke McCrea, who were working at the cat/kitten station, both agreed that their favorite part of the day was just about everything.
Ninth graders Themla Santarrosi and Maija Bauer were stationed by the chicks, and 11th grader Matt Palen was over by the piglets. For sophomore Brooke Johnson, who was working with the lambs along with 10th grader Karlie DeGrood, her favorite part of the day was seeing how excited the students were to see the animals. DeGrood agreed that it was nice to see their excitement and to be able to answer the questions they had.
Ninth graders Kendra Hanson and Jackson Simon, who were at the goat station, enjoyed teaching students what baby goats are called when they are young and the different things they eat when older. Senior Martin Brazil was stationed with the calf, Darla, and told students a variety of fun facts about cows. Juniors Marisa Hanson and Teagan Ferrin were by the bunnies in the greenhouse. Ferrin said she enjoyed being around the animals, while Hanson particularly enjoyed being around her bunnies. Along with asking the FFA members general questions about the rabbits, like what they eat and how old they were, each group of students suggested a variety of names for them. Hanson said a handful of those names were Oreo, Sparkles, Marshmallow, Gabby and Rick.