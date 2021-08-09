A Faribault man has been charged in connection with the fatal overdose of another local man.
Zakaria Abdullahi, 21, was charged with third-degree sale of a narcotics for allegedly selling pills containing fentanyl to two men on Sept. 10, 2020, including the overdose victim.
According to court records, the 21-year old male victim crushed, then snorted half a pill bought from Abdullahi. The victim then became unresponsive and was transported to a hospital where he later died, said the complaint. The remaining pills, as well as residue on a bill used to snort the crushed pill reportedly contained fentanyl, an opioid 100 to 150 times more potent than oral morphine, and a chemical used the illegal manufacture of fentanyl.
Two days after the alleged sale, agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force located a vehicle matching the one the person selling the pills was riding in. The driver, who was not named in the criminal complaint, said he gave Abdullahi a ride Sept. 10 and that he saw Abdullahi give the victim and another man a white paper that was possibly weed or pills, and that Abdullahi received several $20 bills in exchange.
During an interview with agents, Abdullahi reportedly confirmed that he was with the driver that day and saw a hand to hand drug transaction involving pills he believed were fentanyl take place in the vehicle.
Rice County Attorney John Fossum says there's disagreement between Abdullahi and the driver over who sold the pills, which accounts for the drug sale charge. Fossum's office has typically filed third-degree murder charges in cases where an individual is believed to have sold illegal drugs to an individual who later died from an overdose. Fossum also said that the back and forth is partly to blame for the delay in charging the case.
During a search of Abdullahi's phone, agents allegedly found two videos dated Sept. 10, 2020 showing small zipper bags containing pills consistent with those recovered from the victim's residence.
The charges come at the end of another year with a number of overdoses in Rice County.
According to records kept by the Faribault Police Department, there were 36 suspected overdoses in the county Aug. 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021. Of those, five were fatal. Faribault recorded the highest number with three fatal and 18 non-fatal. Heroin is believed to be responsible for 10 overdoses, including one fatal. Another opioid, fentanyl, is suspected in seven ODs, two of them fatal. The fifth fatality is blamed on prescription drugs.
Last fall, Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said there had been 41 overdoses and nine deaths since early 2019 in Rice County.