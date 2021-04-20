On-street truck parking is causing concerns in both Faribault and Owatonna.
A petition signed by a dozen Faribault residents urging the City Council to end on-street truck parking on a south side cul-de-sac will result in a no truck parking sign posted by week's end.
Public Works Director Travis Block says the new sign along Jefferson Place is just one part of a multifaceted effort that has taken place over the last several years to address truck traffic along the residential street near Donahue’s Greenhouse.
Though its formal address is along 10th Street, Donahue’s sits next to Willow Street in south Faribault. A major city thoroughfare provides quick access to downtown as well as rural areas south of the city, and runs by a number of parks as well.
The neighborhood has always been primarily residential. Former Mayor Chuck Ackman, a member of the city Planning Commission, has cited the situation as a cautionary example of what can happen when businesses set up shop in residential areas.
Donahue’s Co-owner Kathy Donahue said that her business has consistently gone out of its way to be a good neighbor. Over its nearly 50 years in business, she touted the business’ record of providing jobs, bringing visitors to town and supporting the community. Within the neighborhood specifically, Donahue said that the business has even helped neighbors to get plowed out. While trucks going in and out is unavoidably a part of the business, she says they are no more disruptive than those outside of other businesses in town.
“You have trucks out on the road that cut off a whole lane of traffic, or end up stuck,” she said. “I’m concerned the city could be setting a precedent here.”
Donahue’s neighbor Jason Campbell sees things differently. In a complaint included in City Council documents, Campbell alleges that delivery trucks frequently cause significant and potentially dangerous traffic congestion in the area.
According to Public Works Director Travis Block’s memo, trucks briefly stopped using the area for staging but is doing so again. On a number of occasions, Campbell said that drivers have driven through his yard, damaging his lawn and hitting trees.
As a result, the council agreed to the request formally made by Campbell and 11 other neighborhood residents to put up the sign. Block said that the sign should be particularly helpful for newer drivers unaware of the congestion risk and neighborhood objections.
Donahue’s isn’t the only area business that has had to work through traffic issues. Block and Police Chief Andy Bohlen say they’re working to address issues along Faribault Road near to Faribault Senior Living, where semis have begun parking over the weekend.
Because the neighboring property is zoned commercial, staff had been limited in how they could handle the situation. However, the council approved a no parking sign for that street as well, enabling the city to enforce existing code barring drivers from leaving a semi unattended for more than 3 hours.
In Owatonna, Police Chief Keith Hillier has been working with Steele County and city staff to keep trucks from clogging up the streets around Costco’s distribution center on the west end of town.
Hillier praised Costco for voluntarily helping officials to enforce the law and providing alternatives for truck drivers. While he still receives reports from time to time about trucks in violation of the ordinance, he’s optimistic that things are headed in the right direction.
“Long term I’m hopeful that we will have a high degree of compliance,” he said.