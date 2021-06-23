It’s been a little over a month since Michael Johnston stepped into the role of president of the hospitals in both Owatonna and Faribault, but he hasn’t wasted any time getting out into the communities to see how he can meet people where they’re at.
Though Johnston has been working in health care leadership roles since 2008, he admits that he never dreamed he would be working in hospitals. Always passionate about leadership, Johnston spent years working in the automotive manufacturing industry, which is where he said he was first exposed to the desperate need for quality health care in rural areas of the Midwest.
“We would send our workers to the doctor and when they came back they weren’t any better,” Johnston said. “I was seeing the problem from a different lens, so when someone first suggested I look into a health care position I already knew how broken the access to health care was and I wanted to help be the solution.”
Johnston first stepped into a leadership development position at Trinity Health in Mason City, Iowa, where he quickly transitioned into the role of vice president of network operations and development. From there he moved to Charlotte, North Carolina as the vice president of operations with a focus on administration leadership development for Atrium Health. Most recently, Johnston was the CEO of the McLaren Thumb Region in Michigan, where he oversaw hospitals in Bad Axe and Caro, Michigan.
According to Johnston, the first person who pulled him into the health care industry also alerted him of the opportunity in southern Minnesota at both Owatonna Hospital and District One in Faribault, both Allina Health affiliates. He said he was immediately interested.
“I understood that the market here is wonderful with that I-35 corridor going through both towns that otherwise themselves would be considered rural,” Johnston said. “There is also a good base and foundation of strength and community support here, and Allina is a very progressive organization that is embracing the future with things like telehealth.”
Ensuring that everyone in the southern Minnesota market – those living in the area from Lakeville down to the Iowa border – remains at the top of Johnston’s priority list as he continues to settle into his new role.
“The biggest thing is still improving access and making sure people can get to their health care providers,” Johnston said. “Access is huge and important to the overall population’s health, to me this is critical.”
Johnston said he also hopes to work on payment reform on the processing end, which is another priority he has had throughout his health care career.
Since arriving in southern Minnesota, Johnston said he couldn’t be happier with the people he has met in both communities and that he feels confident in building strong partnerships between the hospitals and the people they serve.
“That’s the why – it’s the strength and the potential and the support in the communities,” said Johnston.
Johnston is succeeding Dave Albrecht, who retired in April. Albrecht had served as the president of the Owatonna Hospital since 2006. District One was added to the scope of his role in 2017.