While no official decisions will be made until the new year, Faribault’s City Council appears set to embrace two solar panel developments that could help reduce the city's carbon footprint and save on energy costs.
While the proposal is still preliminary, with details yet to be worked out, Ideal Energies came to the council last week with an offer to build two solar array installations at the city’s new water treatment plant and its public works facility. According to estimates produced by Ideal Energies, the two installations would produce close to 1 million kWh, covering 55% of the energy needs of the new water plant and nearly all of the public works facility’s energy needs.
If those figures are accurate, the city could see an annual savings of $7,500 to $10,000 in energy costs over the next two decades. However, Chris Psihos, Ideal Energies president and CEO, suggested that those numbers might be on the conservative side. Offering cautious projections that his systems are almost always able to exceed is just one way that Ideal Energies has managed to build up a loyal and rapidly growing clientele. Across the state, the proudly Minnesota-focused company has installed over 400 solar systems currently in operation.
Faribault’s relationship with Ideal Energies isn’t new, nor is its investment with solar. Enrollments in community solar gardens, have saved the city $50,000 in energy costs annually under Xcel Energy’s Solar Rewards program.
City Planner Dave Wanberg said that the city’s relationship with Ideal Energies began when it participated in the Solar Possible initiative, administered by the state, which sought to connect municipalities like Faribault with companies like Ideal Energies.
At the time, the city invited Ideal Energies to check out several potential sites for a solar installation, but did not proceed with any of them. The city and the company stayed in regular contact and discussed potential opportunities as they arose.
Interest in clean, affordable energy is on the rise, but with some lacking the cash to invest upfront in a large new system, Power Purchasing Agreements have become a more popular way for many cities to handle the transaction. Under a PPA, the city enters into a contract with the solar company which installs and owns the solar installation at no upfront cost. The city would then purchase the power from the company for two to three decades, then be given the opportunity to buy the installation.
Ideal Energies offers a similar arrangement, but with the city owning the installation instead of the company. After its 20 year contract with Ideal Energies expires, the city will receive all income from the installation.
The panels come with a two-year warranty, guaranteeing the city at least five years of power from the panels. However, Psihos suggested it’s likely the panels could operate for much longer than that, while seeing slowly diminishing returns.
Building the solar installation in 2021 would allow the city to save over $10,000 on energy costs under Xcel Energy’s Solar Rewards program and enable the city to access additional federal solar tax credits.
Councilors expressed support for the initiative, though they weren’t ready to make a formal decision just yet. In particular, Councilor Tom Spooner raised questions about the appearance of the panels and their proximity to houses on the northeast side of the new water plant.
“I find these solar panels to be very industrial in nature,” Spooner said. “I’d have to take a long hard look at this.”
Other councilors were more focused on the company’s track record. Councilor Elizabeth Cap noted that in Elko New Market, for example, the city had been impressed enough with the company’s work that they were invited back for additional projects.
With no councilors expressing opposition to the project, Psihos said he would come back in January with a preliminary agreement that would provide additional details and pave the way for further planning. If all goes well the project could be complete next year.
“I think it’s a good first step,” said Councilor Janna Viscomi. “Technology will change over 10 years, and this might look like a dinosaur one day, but right now it looks pretty good.”