“It depends what happens with COVID-19” seems to be the running theme when it comes to planning for summer activities.
Instructors in particular are playing the waiting game before solidifying plans that typically involve large groups of children. Some are switching to virtual formats while others plan to continue activities as usual with social distancing measures in place.
Kelly Chadwick, Rice County Extension educator for 4-H youth development, is working with her staff to finalize plans for a virtual 4-H camp in mid-June. Families may participate in the camp at their own pace, following the typical schedule of a 4-H camp from their homes. Children can wake up at the scheduled time and participate in the morning flag raising virtually and engage in the planned activities appropriate for their age range.
This camp follows two tracks: one for those who have completed third- through sixth-grade and a teen camp for seventh- and eighth-graders. Some of the activities, said Chadwick, will be adjusted to meet developmental needs.
“Our other camps are going to look different this year because they can't be in person until after July, so we’re not sure what those are going to look like,” said Chadwick. “We’re going to have an extra-special educational summer just because all of us are learning together.”
In the upcoming weeks, Chadwick hopes to obtain more guidance from the University of Minnesota Extension Office as far as camps are concerned.
The Rice County Fair is another situation entirely. Right now, Rice County still plans to have the county fair in July, but Chadwick said, “I keep telling everyone, myself included, that we just don’t know what’s going to happen for sure, and we just have to move forward with whatever guidance we receive.”
“The one thing we really want families to know is that 4-H is not going to be done,” said Chadwick. “… We’re still going to find a way to showcase the hard work our youth have been doing.”
Swimming ahead
Families planning to enroll their children in swimming lessons over the summer need to act fast. After Faribault Community Education opens an online sign-up at 6 p.m. May 27, lessons will be first come, first served opportunity.
Community Ed will offer two swimming lessons sessions in July this summer instead of its usual three. The challenge this year is making sure 10 or less are in the pool at a time — including instructors and lifeguards — in accordance with government orders.
The Faribault Community Center also offers swimming lessons if families don’t sign up for the Community Education sessions in time. Private lessons through Community Ed are also available.
Cassie Ohnstad, adult education and youth enrichment coordinator for Faribault Community Ed, said the restriction of the number of students allowed in the pool at once impacts the number of hours instructors will need to work. Three to four classes take place in different sections of the pool at the same time during an ordinary summer, but this year, instructors may need to offer just one lesson at a time. That means longer hours for instructors, but with decreased revenue for sessions, Community Ed may need to increase fees.
The first session takes place Monday through Thursday for two consecutive weeks, July 6 through 16. The second, also Monday through Thursday for two weeks, is July 20 through 30. Since all swimming instructors are on the swim team and begin practice Aug. 10, Ohnstad said Community Ed could potentially offer an August session if high school sports are cancelled.
Enrichment
Ohnstad also plans youth enrichment day camps, which will continue as usual this summer with social distance measures in place. Camps will also be offered on a first come, first served basis with a maximum capacity of nine students in a room with one instructor.
On June 17 and 18, parents may drop off their children at Jefferson Elementary for a full day of activities. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., enrolled students will complete projects involving fun materials like glitter, slime, and tie-dye. Students may bring their lunch or take a free lunch.
Another camp called “Date Night” allows parents to drop off their children at 5 p.m. Friday, July 17 at the Faribault Education Center. While their children learn about bugs and complete crafts, parents can have a night to themselves.
Ohstad said Community Ed will offer other camps related to robotics instead of arts and crafts, Nintendo game coding and “Star Wars.” Educational classes like babysitting enrichment, “Be Prepared, Not Scared” and “Home Alone” will be offered to preteens and teens as usual.
All offerings are subject to change based on government orders, said Ohnstad, and refunds will be given for classes that are later canceled.
“It would be up to the instructors [to cancel classes], but at this time everything is running as planned, and none of them have told me they don’t want to have the classes,” said Ohnstad.
Adult enrichment classes coming up next month have a variety of models, some in person with 10 participants or less and others virtually. A water safety instruction class, for those who want to become lifeguards or water safety instructors, will have some online parts as well as pool lessons in person.
Linda O’Connor will again offer her workshop on de-cluttering photos this June as well as a hands-on digital photo book workshop. As a new session this year, Megan Speckles will offer a cloth diapering class for parents who want to save money with an environmentally friendly alternative to disposable diapers. These classes will be limited to nine participants to stay under the 10-person threshold.
Not all classes will be in person. Karen Huberty plans to teach a class called “Parent Detective: Unlocking the Mystery of Executive Functions with Your Child” for parents of children with ADHD. The two-part class includes both an hour-long webinar June 9 as well as a virtual question and answer session from 6 to 7 p.m. June 16.
Project ABLE (Achieving a Better Life through Education) will also start offering events again, though limited to under 10 people. Ohnstad said the capacity restriction will be difficult, since Project ABLE’s pizza bingo typically attracts 60 to 70 participants. She encourages participants to sign up for just one Pizza Bingo event per month so everyone has a chance to attend.