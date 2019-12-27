The year 2019 was one of growth for Faribault, with new investment and opportunity sprouting up around town. Yet, with that growth, came significant growing pains, forcing civic organizations and local government to make difficult decisions.
As the city prepares to enter the third decade of the 21st century, it’s clear that more change of all kinds is likely to come. Here we count down some of the biggest stories that changed Faribault in 2019.
10. Masons get new digs
For more than 160 years, one constant in Faribault has been the local chapter of Freemasons. Incorporated in 1856 as the ninth Masonic Lodge in Minnesota, the Masons moved into 230 Central Ave N in downtown Faribault and had been there ever since.
In 2019, that all changed. Faced with a spacious but aging building in need of repairs and membership rolls that had dipped to around 60, down from around 300 a century ago, the Masons finally decided it was time to move.
Before moving, the Masons let Rice County Historical Society Director Sue Garwood look through the old lodge in search of historic artifacts. Garwood found Historical Society found numerous historical gems, including meeting minutes from the 1850s.
The decision to move wasn’t easy, but the Masons could take comfort in that they were able to sell the building to a local developer who plans to use the space to address what businesses say is the number one issue: the housing shortage.
While the stores on the ground floor of the building will stay, Developer Todd Nelson hopes to turn the second and third floors of the building into apartments. He plans on gutting and rebuilding the upper two floors, at a cost of about $1 million.
Nelson has acquired around $300,000 in funding from Faribault’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority and Economic Development Authority for the project. In exchange, he’s agreed to make half of the apartments affordable housing, subject to rent restrictions for the next decade.
As for the Masons, they’re planning a move just a few blocks away, into 24 Third Street. The Masons plan on fully remodeling the historic two story structure, which is currently owned by Jim Jasinski, the owner of Grampa Al’s.
The Masons hope to move in by May, with the remodeling partially funded by proceeds from the sale of the old building and partially by volunteer labor. Once the project is complete, 24 Third Street would be home to a studio apartment, store and the Masonic Lodge.
9. Allegations against county corrections officer
A Rice County corrections officer was charged in late October with assaulting two jail inmates and misconduct of a public officer.
The charges stem from two separate incidents, one the evening of Sept. 6, the other early the following morning.
Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies, who are investigating the case to avoid the appearance of a conflict, say jail videos taken Sept. 6 show James David Ingham, 31, of Dundas, stepping around a coworker to strike a female inmate in the chest/shoulder area.
“The force threw her to the wall and she fell on the floor,” according investigators who viewed the jail video.
The woman allegedly required four staples to close up her head wound.
Following a complaint of excessive force by a second inmate, Olmsted County investigators reviewed video footage of the alleged incident, finding that Ingham and other law enforcement officers were carrying the inmate into the jail to place him in restraints when Ingham continued to use a technique intended to help subdue the inmate even after he was told it was no longer necessary.
Ingham, who’s been with the Rice County Sheriff’s Office since October 2014, was placed on administrative leave following the incident while an internal affairs investigation is completed.
Documents obtained through a public records request showed Ingham has a history of troubling behavior, including mistreating inmates, harassing coworkers and lying when questioned about alleged policy violations.
Ingham was given a 40-hour suspension in March after a series of violations, including pointing his Taser at an inmate and then lying about his actions. That incident is just one detailed in a March 20 letter County Administrator Sara Folsted sent to Ingham.
An omnibus hearing on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 25.
8. Hwy. 60 reconstruction
Summer is always road construction season in Minnesota, and there’s never a shortage of frustrating detours for motorists to encounter. In Faribault, this year’s road construction season was dominated by the reconstruction of Hwy. 60.
One of the largest and most important projects in recent memory, the Hwy. 60 reconstruction came in at just under $10 million, easily dwarfing the rest of the city’s road budget. Completed in four phases, it shut down the city’s main thoroughfare to downtown.
The three eastern sections of the project were fully reconstructed, meaning the entire road, road bed and utilities, were removed and replaced. On-street parking was also retained where it currently exists.
The westernmost portion of the project, from Hulett Ave to the railroad tracks, was simply repaved. When fully complete, it will feature a center median with decorative fencing, plantings, pillars that include the city’s logo, the fleur-de-lis, making it an attractive entryway to the city.
Much to the relief of Faribault’s City Council and the taxpayers they represent, the project was completed without drawing from the general fund. The state covered most of the project, $6.37 million, and the feds spent $1.05 million.
However, the city spent about $2.5 million in state aid funds, which come from Minnesota’s gas tax, on the project. That limited the amount of money available for the city to invest in other overdue road projects.
7. Officers sue their employers
The cases were already in progress, but this year Petricka v. the city of Faribault, and McBroom v. Rice County came to a conclusion. In both cases, the local governments prevailed.
After 10 days of testimony, a jury in May found that the city of Faribault did not violate state law in dealing with complaints made against and by Officer Lisa Petricka, and that it had not retaliated against her by firing her in March 2015.
Petrcika, who filed a grievance with her union, but was given her job back in March 2016, sued the city, saying her reports of gender bias and her complaints about a workers compensation claim were the basis for her termination. City attorneys argued that the city had plenty of reason to dismiss her and put several witnesses, including the Faribault Police Chief and two of its captains, on the stand. All claimed that Petricka, a 17-year veteran, was terminated based on a pattern of untruthfulness that culminated in the fall of 2014 and early 2015.
Petricka, who was seeking $500,000 in damages, also sued over allegations that the city did not follow state statutes when handling complaints filed against her along with those she made about how her workers compensation case was dealt with.
The jury took less than two hours to find in favor of the city on each of the four questions.
In a second suit Petricka filed against the city and Rice County, the officer alleged the Rice County Attorney’s Office wrongly designated her as someone who hadn’t been truthful in her work, information which must be shared with the defense in any case she’s involved in. That led the police chief to alter her responsibilities, which impacted her ability to respond to calls and work overtime.
That case was dropped at the request of all sides after Petricka lost her case against the city.
A Third District Court judge affirmed an arbitrator’s finding that Rice County was justified in demoting Sgt. Thomas McBroom for racist tweets he made in November 2017. The comments followed news that Diamond Reynolds, the girlfriend of a man killed by a metro police officer, received an $800,000 settlement.
McBroom tweeted that Reynolds needs to “come off county and state aid now that she has some cash. It’ll probably be gone in six months on crack cocaine.” Later that day, in response to a question about his stance, McBroom said was of that opinion because of “history.” Reynolds has no criminal history of drug use, though there are videos of her smoking marijuana.
City Pages first reported the now-deleted tweets. A reporter at the publication contacted McBroom, who initially denied that he was a law enforcement officer. He later admitted authoring the posts, but only to “screw” with the reporter. He also denied that his comments had anything to do with race.
McBroom was demoted and given a pay cut the following February for violating Rice County Sheriff’s Office policy related to the tweets. An arbitrator upheld the punishment, but McBroom sued the county, saying it was was out of line given his clean record over 12 years with the Sheriff’s Office. He also argued that he shouldn’t be penalized for exercising his First Amendment rights.
Judge Carol Hanks noted that not all speech is protected, and that the Sheriff’s Office has the right to restrict some speech of its employees.
Reynolds filed suit against McBroom on Dec. 17. A hearing in the case is set for Feb. 10.
6. Airport rebuild
A brutal storm system tore its way through southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Sept. 20, 2018. It hit Rice County particularly hard, with a particularly large tornado smashing through the Faribault airport with winds that reached 120-130 mph.
In all, some 39 buildings at Faribault’s Municipal Airport sustained significant damage as a result of the storm. Twelve private hangars were completely destroyed, according to Travis Block, who oversees the facility as part of his responsibilities as Faribault’s public works director.
In 2019, nearly all of those damaged and destroyed hangars were rebuilt, even though airport operations remain based out of a trailer. A permanent FBO (Fixed Base Operator) building is not expected to be complete until April 1, 2020.
A large, well functioning airport is a key pillar of the city’s strategy to attract investment from foreign and domestic firms alike. The airport is also used by local businesses, Carleton and St. Olaf colleges in Northfield and Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault.
Faribault’s Airport grew this year as avionics company SteinAir moved to town. SteinAir was fortunate enough to break ground after the tornado hit, and its new facility was completed relatively quickly.
SteinAir’s new facility was built at a cost of $1.7 million, with just under $300,000 of it covered by the city, county and state. It services planes from across the country and has provided around 30 jobs for the local economy. covered the new facility services planes from around the country.