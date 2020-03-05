Minnesota’s four-year high school graduation rate reached an all-time high in 2019 — 83.7% — an increase of .5 percentage points from 2018.
According to Minnesota Report Card, Faribault High School’s four-year graduation rate was 73% in 2019, a drop from its 78% rate in 2018. But while FHS falls below the state average in the four-year graduation rate category, Principal Jamie Bente recognizes FHS demographics are also not average.
“I think the biggest thing for people to understand is Faribault High School is so drastically different than any other high school around us,” said Bente. “We’re more like a city school than a country school.”
Where 99% of Northfield High School students and 90% of Owatonna High School students graduated in four years in 2019, comparing FHS to these neighboring schools isn't like comparing apples to apples.
At FHS, Bente said staff like to say students “haven’t graduated yet” with a strong emphasis on the “yet.” He compares it to students attending a four-year college but instead graduating after five or six years, not because they failed, but because it simply takes them longer to fulfill their requirements. Eight percent of FHS students continued their high school education after four years in 2019, and that’s the same as the state average.
Bente pointed out that many FHS students are Somali immigrants who know little to no English when they first enroll. In 2019, 35% of English learner (EL) students continued pursuing their high school diplomas after the common four-year period. In fact, the 89% seven-year graduation rate at FHS for 2019 is slightly above the state seven-year average of 88%.
“The vast majority of [English Learner students] will graduate in five, six or seven years, which is still amazing considering you’re putting them through 13 years of education in six years, and they’re learning English on top of it,” said Bente.
Looking at the numbers, it appears that the four-year graduation rate for EL students dropped significantly at FHS — from 37% in 2018 to 16% in 2019. But according to Bente, 2019 was the first year a large group of new-to-the-country students were included in the four-year graduation rate statistics. These students would have started as newcomer students at FHS in 2015.
Comparing 2018 to 2019, the four-year graduation rate has declined slightly for most FHS students when broken down into subcategories. The rate for white students at FHS dropped from 92% in 2018 to 88% in 2019 — slightly below the state average of 89% for white students. For black students, the four-year graduation rate dropped from 45% in 2018 to 38% in 2019.
One group that did show a sharp increase, however, is the Hispanic students at FHS. Where 53% graduated in 2018, 63% earned their diploma in 2019. The dropout rate for Hispanic students at FHS also decreased from 17.5% in 2018 to 14.5% in 2019.
The Minnesota Department of Education noted the dropout rate has decreased across the state for every student group. That’s partially true at FHS, where the dropout rate for EL students slightly decreased from 20% to 19% between 2018 and 2019, and the dropout rate for black students at FHS has decreased more significantly — from 20% in 2018 to 13% in 2019. For white students, however, the dropout rate increased from 2% to 5% between 2018 and 2019.
FHS has implemented programs to boost the graduation rate, including the Ninth Grade Academy for students who learn better in smaller class settings. However, since the first batch of Ninth Grade Academy students are still juniors this year, the program’s progress won’t be reflected in the graduation rate statistics for another two years.
The implementation of a seven-period day this fall could also boost the FHS graduation rate in the long run, but that won't be reflected in statistics for another five years. Bente recognizes there are no quick fixes, but knowing the story behind the numbers, he believes the district is doing well.
“We challenge each student that walks through our doors, and educate each student that walks through our doors, no matter what level they’re at,” said Bente. “We meet them where they are and get them to the next level.”