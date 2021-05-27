A South Dakota man charged with stealing a car he had taken for a test drive from a Sioux Falls dealership was convicted Wednesday in Rice County's first jury trial in 14 months.
Matthew Christopher Kurtenbach, 30, found guilty of felony receiving stolen property, could be sentenced to up to 26 months in prison, according to Rice County Attorney John Fossum.
After receiving multiple driving complaints about a black Ford Explorer with no license plates on Aug. 15, 2020, a Faribault Police officer found an SUV matching the vehicle's description in the WalMart parking lot, near the area of the driving complaints. The officer determined that the vehicle's VIN number matched the one reported stolen.
After he was located in the store, Kurtenbach told police that he had taken the vehicle on a test drive from a Sioux Falls car dealership, but claimed someone had taken the vehicle from him. He also told officers he had received the vehicle from a friend.
Kurtenbach signed a test drive agreement with the dealership two days earlier, promising to return the vehicle that same day. The dealership provided had a photocopy of Kurtenbach’s driver’s license.
Kurtenbach is currently in Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault, serving a 21-month sentence on drug charges from Yellow Medicine County. Kurtenbach's prior convictions in Minnesota, South Dakota and Wyoming will be taken into account at sentencing, set for June 30. Fossum expects that sentence to run concurrently with the current one and add no more than a couple more months in prison.
Assistant Rice County Attorney Adam Johnson prosecuted the case, which took place in unoccupied space in the Rice County Government Services Building adjacent to the county courthouse. The space was needed because courtrooms in the 1932 courthouse can not accommodate social distancing requirements. The new courtroom, dubbed Courtroom 5, was converted into a courtroom using Federal CARES Act Funding. The furniture in the room was designed to be moved to the courthouse when the use of Courtroom 5 is done to replace worn out items in Courtroom 4.
The design of Courtroom 5 was the result of cooperation of the Rice County Parks and Facilities Office, District Court Administration, the Rice County Sheriff's Office and the Rice County Attorney's Office.
“That we were able to try a case to conclusion in this space shows the benefit of all these professionals working together to solve space needs the current courthouse could not meet,” Fossum said. “Having the space available and a completed jury trial will allow for cases to move forward to trial or resolution. Not being able to have trials has created a significant backlog of cases awaiting resolution."